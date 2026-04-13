Rader Health Clinic Nurse Receives Life-Saving Award

Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | Army Lt. Col. Kevin Kirchgraber, director of Andrew Rader Army Health Clinic, stands...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | Army Lt. Col. Kevin Kirchgraber, director of Andrew Rader Army Health Clinic, stands with JonNeka Charles-Sein, a licensed practical nurse at the clinic, following her recognition with the Arlington County Police Department's 2025 Departmental Award for Life-Saving Award April 10, 2026, in Arlington, Virginia. The award formally honored Charles-Sein for her role that helped save the life of a teenager during an incident at the Pentagon City Mall in 2025. The Departmental Award for Life-Saving is presented to individuals who directly intervene to save a life through medical assistance. (Photo courtesy of JonNeka Charles-Sein) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Va. — A Rader Health Clinic nurse was recognized for her extraordinary actions in 2025 that helped save the life of a teenager during an incident at the Pentagon City Mall.



JonNeka Charles-Sein, a licensed practical nurse, was selected by the Arlington County Police Department to receive the 2025 Departmental Award for Life-Saving.



The award recognizes her bravery, professionalism, and the lasting impact of her swift response when a 13-year-old was stabbed multiple times.



The ceremony held April 10, formally honored Charles-Sein for her role in stabilizing the victim until emergency responders arrived.



According to the award citation, Charles-Sein and another individual immediately rendered aid by applying pressure to control significant bleeding and keeping the victim calm. Their swift actions were critical in stabilizing the victim and providing life-saving care.



Charles-Sein recalled the scene as a flash mob. “There were a ton of people rushing in various directions.”

“I came upon a person who was lying on the ground, screaming for help, as I was exiting the Pentagon City Mall.

Those cries for help had a somber tone, as if the person was afraid for their life. I knew then, something was wrong,” said Charles-Sein.



Charles-Sein’s actions during the 2025 incident reflect the training and readiness she brings to her role every day. In a high-stress, rapidly evolving situation, she applied her clinical skills and remained focused on delivering care when it was needed most.



“After 17 years of service as a nurse, formally receiving recognition fills me with a profound sense of humility, gratitude, and respect,” said Charles-Sein. “My scope of practice has always included taking action, thinking under duress, being courageous, and showing compassion for others.”



The Departmental Award for Life-Saving is presented to individuals who directly intervene to save a life through medical assistance. For Charles-Sein, the recognition underscores the importance of readiness, training, and compassion in moments of crisis– and highlights how one individual’s quick response can make a life-saving difference.



“Small moments and decisions matter more than we realize. The value of a single life is immeasurable.”