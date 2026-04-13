Fort Knox to conduct Memorial Day ceremony May 25, open post for cemetery visitation

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Members of the greater Fort Knox community are invited to attend the post’s annual Memorial Day ceremony at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central May 25 to honor the sacrifices of fallen warriors and remember their service to the nation. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Members of the greater Fort Knox community are invited to attend the post’s annual...... read more read more

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Members of the greater Fort Knox community are invited to attend the post’s annual Memorial Day ceremony at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central May 25.

In coordination with cemetery staff, U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox officials say they will provide many of the key elements of the ceremony.

The ceremony, which aims to honor fallen warriors from all the services and remember their sacrifices in defense of the nation, will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the uppermost portion of the cemetery.

The ceremony will include music by the 100th Army Band, an invocation from the Fort Knox Religious Support Office, a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action remembrance, playing of the National Anthem, playing of taps, a wreath laying, 21-gun cannon salute and a ceremonial folding of the American flag. Those with loved ones buried in the cemetery will be encouraged to visit their graves shortly after the ceremony.

Golf carts will be available to aid those in attendance with mobility issues in navigating the site.

On the same day, the installation will open gates from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those who wish to visit any of the 122 cemeteries on post.

Checkpoints around the installation will be open during these hours for attendees to ensure swift and easy access to areas within the range complex. Available checkpoints include Belmont Gate, Highway 313/251, 7th Armored Division Road, 7th Armored Division Cutoff Road, Porter River Road, Main Range, and Baker and Mount Eden gates.

Visitors ages 18 and older must provide a Real ID or driver’s license with valid accompanying supplemental documents, and a good address and cell phone number when entering through checkpoints. Those entering through Chaffee (main) or Wilson gates will only need a Real ID or driver’s license with valid accompanying supplemental documentation. A list of approved supplemental documentation can be found at https://home.army.mil/knox/about/Garrison/.

Those needing assistance in locating checkpoints are encouraged to visit the Fort Knox Visitor Center at Chaffee (Main) Gate. While there, attendees can obtain an event map and additional information as needed. Fort Knox Range Branch staff will also be located at gate checkpoints around the installation for those inquiring about specific gravesites.