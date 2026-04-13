VP-30 Hosts Commander’s Action Group and Naval Aviation Requirements Group

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 2, 2026) Rear Adm. Craig T. Mattingly, commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group, kicks-off Commander’s Action Group and Naval Aviation Requirements Group (CAG/NARG) at Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 headquarters with an officer call, March 2, 2026. CAG/NARG are annual events with briefs, discussions, and gatherings focused on the latest developments inside the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) specific training to pilots, naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer.) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 6, 2026) Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 hosted the Commander’s Action Group and Naval Aviation Requirements Group (CAG/NARG), March 2-6, 2026.

CAG/NARG covered a range of topics, including future resource allocation, updates on the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF), and networking opportunities to strengthen relationships with domestic and international partners.

“The event is focused on cohesion and interoperability,” said Lt. Lauren Lipkin, a CAG/NARG coordinator and VP-30 naval flight officer. “It is inspiring to see the priorities of the community on display. Every brief is packed because they care so deeply about all of the issues we face.”

VP-30 hosted 450 attendees during 68 events throughout the week. Leaders from the United States Navy, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, German Navy, Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, Royal Norwegian Air Force, and the United Kingdom Royal Air Force attended, including commanding officers, commodores, and flag officers.

“CAG/NARG is a phenomenal conference for us to attend and it’s so well done,” said Royal Australian Air Force Squadron Leader Philip Beckers, assigned to U.S. Naval Air Systems Command’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft Program Office (PMA-290). “We learned so much from the information presented. It is a fantastic opportunity to join together and evolve as a community.”

Rear Adm. Craig T. Mattingly, commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group kicked off the event with remarks to those in attendance.

“This international community, the MPRF, we are on station 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, making the difference for combatant commanders, fleet commanders, and the joint force,” said Mattingly. “With our allies and partners, we’ve moved beyond simply building relationships. We trust one another, operate side by side, and have each other’s back. Interoperability is the norm, and interchangeability is our North Star.”

The event culminated in a round table discussion that brought together leaders from around the world and highlighted training opportunities, advancement, and priorities moving forward.

“Teamwork and camaraderie are the catalysts of our collective success,” said Capt. Hamish Kirkland, commanding officer, VP-30. “It is through the relentless effort, commitment, and ingenuity of our team of teams that we can effectively exchange ideas, strengthen our connections, and strategize for what's ahead.”

VP-30 is based in Jacksonville, Florida, and is the Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) specific training to pilots, naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet.

For more news from VP-30, visit, https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/Organization/COMPATRECONGRU/-Patrol-and-Reconnaissance-Squadron-VP-30-FRS/ and https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/VP-30. -VP30-