(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eighth Army units set the standard for maintenance excellence for Fiscal Year 2026

    Eighth Army Recognizes Units for Maintenance Excellence

    Photo By Sgt. Martin Nalls | Brig. Gen. William Wilkerson, Eighth Army deputy commanding general - sustainment,...... read more read more

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2026

    Story by Kenji Thuloweit  

    8th Army

    In a demonstration of the Eighth Army’s unwavering commitment to readiness and professionalism, several units were recognized for their outstanding achievements in maintenance during the Fiscal Year 2026 Army Award for Maintenance Excellence competition. The annual award, established by the Department of the Army in 1982, honors units whose exceptional maintenance practices set the benchmark for the entire United States Army.

    Brigadier Gen. William Wilkerson, the Eighth Army deputy commanding general - sustainment, presented the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence to the top Eighth Army units from this year’s competition at a ceremony at Eighth Army headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 14, 2026.

    Ten Eighth Army units competed at the command level, with seven advancing as winners or runners-up to the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) competition. Of those, five units were further recognized at the USARPAC level, underscoring their superior readiness and dedication to excellence.

    Wilkerson commended all recognized units stating their unwavering commitment to professional excellence is critical to Eighth Army's overall mission readiness.

    Fiscal Year 2026 Award Runners-Up:

    • Table of Distribution and Allowances (TDA): Directorate for Maintenance, Materiel Support Command-Korea, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (Eighth Army/United States Army Pacific)
    • Modified Table of Organization and Equipment (MTOE) – Medium: 55th Military Police Company, 94th Military Police Battalion (Eighth Army)
    • Modified Table of Organization and Equipment – Medium: 551st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 25th Transportation Battalion (United States Army Pacific)
    • Modified Table of Organization and Equipment – Small: Echo Forward Support Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade (Eighth Army)

    Fiscal Year 2026 Award Winners:

    • Table of Distribution and Allowances: 7th Korean Service Corps, Heavy Equipment Transporter Company (Eighth Army/United States Army Pacific)
    • Modified Table of Organization and Equipment – Large: Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (Eighth Army/United States Army Pacific)
    • Modified Table of Organization and Equipment – Medium: 551st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 25th Transportation Battalion (Eighth Army)
    • Modified Table of Organization and Equipment – Small: Echo Troop, 5th Squadron, 17th Air Cavalry, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade (United States Army Pacific)

    Congratulations to all the recognized units for this prestigious award. Their dedication to maintenance excellence is vital to the Eighth Army’s mission readiness and the strength of the United States–Republic of Korea alliance.

    For more information, please contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs Office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 22:32
    Story ID: 562737
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army units set the standard for maintenance excellence for Fiscal Year 2026, by Kenji Thuloweit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Eighth Army Recognizes Units for Maintenance Excellence
    Eighth Army Recognizes Units for Maintenance Excellence
    Eighth Army Recognizes Units for Maintenance Excellence
    Eighth Army Recognizes Units for Maintenance Excellence
    Eighth Army Recognizes Units for Maintenance Excellence
    Eighth Army Recognizes Units for Maintenance Excellence
    Eighth Army Recognizes Units for Maintenance Excellence
    Eighth Army Recognizes Units for Maintenance Excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version