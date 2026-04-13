Eighth Army units set the standard for maintenance excellence for Fiscal Year 2026

In a demonstration of the Eighth Army’s unwavering commitment to readiness and professionalism, several units were recognized for their outstanding achievements in maintenance during the Fiscal Year 2026 Army Award for Maintenance Excellence competition. The annual award, established by the Department of the Army in 1982, honors units whose exceptional maintenance practices set the benchmark for the entire United States Army.
Brigadier Gen. William Wilkerson, the Eighth Army deputy commanding general - sustainment, presented the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence to the top Eighth Army units from this year’s competition at a ceremony at Eighth Army headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 14, 2026.
Ten Eighth Army units competed at the command level, with seven advancing as winners or runners-up to the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) competition. Of those, five units were further recognized at the USARPAC level, underscoring their superior readiness and dedication to excellence.
Wilkerson commended all recognized units stating their unwavering commitment to professional excellence is critical to Eighth Army's overall mission readiness.
Fiscal Year 2026 Award Runners-Up:
Fiscal Year 2026 Award Winners:
Congratulations to all the recognized units for this prestigious award. Their dedication to maintenance excellence is vital to the Eighth Army’s mission readiness and the strength of the United States–Republic of Korea alliance.
For more information, please contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs Office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 22:32
|Story ID:
|562737
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
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