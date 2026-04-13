Eighth Army units set the standard for maintenance excellence for Fiscal Year 2026

Photo By Sgt. Martin Nalls | Brig. Gen. William Wilkerson, Eighth Army deputy commanding general - sustainment, right, presents the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence to Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 5-17th Air Calvary Squadron, Echo Troop 94th Military Police Battalion, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on April 14, 2026. The award recognizes the Soldiers for small modified table of organization and equipment category. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Martin Nalls) see less | View Image Page

In a demonstration of the Eighth Army’s unwavering commitment to readiness and professionalism, several units were recognized for their outstanding achievements in maintenance during the Fiscal Year 2026 Army Award for Maintenance Excellence competition. The annual award, established by the Department of the Army in 1982, honors units whose exceptional maintenance practices set the benchmark for the entire United States Army.

Brigadier Gen. William Wilkerson, the Eighth Army deputy commanding general - sustainment, presented the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence to the top Eighth Army units from this year’s competition at a ceremony at Eighth Army headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 14, 2026.

Ten Eighth Army units competed at the command level, with seven advancing as winners or runners-up to the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) competition. Of those, five units were further recognized at the USARPAC level, underscoring their superior readiness and dedication to excellence.

Wilkerson commended all recognized units stating their unwavering commitment to professional excellence is critical to Eighth Army's overall mission readiness.

Fiscal Year 2026 Award Runners-Up:

Table of Distribution and Allowances (TDA): Directorate for Maintenance, Materiel Support Command-Korea, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (Eighth Army/United States Army Pacific)

Modified Table of Organization and Equipment (MTOE) – Medium: 55th Military Police Company, 94th Military Police Battalion (Eighth Army)

Modified Table of Organization and Equipment – Medium: 551st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 25th Transportation Battalion (United States Army Pacific)

Modified Table of Organization and Equipment – Small: Echo Forward Support Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade (Eighth Army)

Fiscal Year 2026 Award Winners:

Table of Distribution and Allowances: 7th Korean Service Corps, Heavy Equipment Transporter Company (Eighth Army/United States Army Pacific)

Modified Table of Organization and Equipment – Large: Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (Eighth Army/United States Army Pacific)

Modified Table of Organization and Equipment – Medium: 551st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 25th Transportation Battalion (Eighth Army)

Modified Table of Organization and Equipment – Small: Echo Troop, 5th Squadron, 17th Air Cavalry, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade (United States Army Pacific)

Congratulations to all the recognized units for this prestigious award. Their dedication to maintenance excellence is vital to the Eighth Army’s mission readiness and the strength of the United States–Republic of Korea alliance.

For more information, please contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs Office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.