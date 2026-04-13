DHA-NCR Director Assesses Future Healthcare Strategy for Naval Support Activity South Potomac

Photo By Maria Scott | DAHLGREN, Va. – Leadership from Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River and Naval Support...... read more read more Photo By Maria Scott | DAHLGREN, Va. – Leadership from Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River and Naval Support Activity (NSA) South Potomac met to discuss healthcare strategies for a growing joint force population in the region. The conversation centered on ensuring robust medical support for the diverse and critical tenant command missions at both NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head. Pictured from left to right: Cmdr. Robert Lusk, Executive Officer, NSA South Potomac; Cmdr. Jennifer Williams, Director of Branch Clinics; Capt. Teresita Alston, Executive Officer, Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River; Rear Adm. Reginald Ewing, III, Director, Defense Health Agency - National Capital Region; Capt. Ken Radford, Director, Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River; and Capt. John Nadder, Commanding Officer, NSA South Potomac. see less | View Image Page

DAHLGREN, Va. – Rear Adm. Reginal Ewing, III, traveled to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head to visit the Naval Branch Health Clinics that fall under the leadership of Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Patuxent River. The clinics are crucial to the medical readiness and well-being of service members throughout the Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) region.



Cmdr. Jennifer Williams, Director of Branch Clinics, hosted Rear Adm. Ewing and his staff from the Defense Health Agency (DHA). They were joined by the Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River Triad, consisting of Capt. Ken Radford, Director; Capt. Teresita Alston, Executive Officer; and HMCS Raymond Pomida, Command Senior Enlisted Leader.



A central focus of the visit was the strategic importance of mental health services. Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Baker, the Installation Director of Psychological Health, provided a comprehensive brief on the current landscape of psychological health support. He frankly addressed the challenges of meeting increased demand and staffing constraints in a dynamic operational environment. The dialogue that followed centered on proactive and innovative solutions to guarantee service members have timely access to the vital mental health resources necessary for maintaining peak performance and personal well-being.



The leadership team later met with Capt. John Nadder, Commanding Officer of NSASP, to discuss the DHA's support for the military treatment facilities, with a particular focus on preparing for future missions. Key topics included the expected growth in the student population at Dahlgren and the joint force realignment that will increase the active-duty footprint of the Chemical Biological Incident Reaction Force (CBIRF) at Indian Head.



“Hosting RDML Ewing and his staff at NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head was a pleasure,” said Capt. Nadder. “The two facilities have different missions and unique requirements, and by working closely together, the collective team is able to ensure Sailors and Service Members of all branches of Service across the NSA South Potomac installation have top quality health care now and into the future.”



Capt. Radford added, “The visit from RDML Ewing provided a valuable opportunity to discuss the challenges and opportunities for the provision of Mental Health care services at our Main and Branch Clinic locations which span Southern Maryland and the South Potomac region. The staff really enjoyed the chance to meet him, provide tours of the branch clinics, and discuss their importance to the missions at Dahlgren and Indian Head.”



A true highlight of the visit was when RDML Ewing took the opportunity to personally recognize four staff members for their outstanding contributions. This direct engagement from senior leadership served as a powerful and sincere affirmation of the vital role each individual plays in the delivery of quality care. The day's engagement concluded by reinforcing the strategic alignment between DHA leadership and the local commands, ensuring a continued commitment to the health, wellness, and readiness of every warfighter in the South Potomac region