USCG Sector San Diego Chief of Prevention to Retire After 22 Years of Service (Ian R. Lazarus, Coast Guard Auxiliary)

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego bid “fair winds and following seas” to Cmdr. Jamie Koppi during a retirement ceremony April 2, 2026, marking the end of her 22-year career.



Koppi most recently served as chief of prevention at Sector San Diego, where she led marine safety, security and environmental protection efforts across the region.



“Cmdr. Koppi will be missed,” said Capt. Robert Tucker, commander of Sector San Diego. “Not just by this base, but by local maritime industry partners. The safety and security of military, commercial and recreational boating traffic is due to the respect mariners have for Sector San Diego. Cmdr. Koppi cultivated that respect through her professionalism and ability to build strong partnerships while mitigating the most sensitive issues.”



A native of Portland, Oregon, Koppi entered the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 2000 and began her career aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton. She went on to serve in a variety of operational and staff assignments, including Texas City, Sector Puget Sound and two tours at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C.



Koppi served as chief of inspections at Sector San Diego beginning in 2015 before assuming her role as chief of prevention. Throughout her career, she oversaw both domestic and foreign vessel inspections.



In her leadership roles, Koppi also worked closely with Coast Guard Auxiliary members, supporting vessel safety checks, private aids to navigation maintenance and other marine safety missions.



“I gained an immense appreciation for the scope of the Auxiliary and its parallel command structure,” Koppi said. “The fact that some members continue to serve well into their 90s is truly inspiring.”



Koppi said the people she served with made her career especially meaningful.



“My initial plan was ‘five and dive,’” she said. “But the work was meaningful, and the people I served with became like family.”



Following retirement, Koppi plans to remain in the San Diego area with her husband and two children while pursuing new professional opportunities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2026 Date Posted: 04.14.2026 17:49 Story ID: 562719 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN