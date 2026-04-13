Beale Inspires 3,000 Scouts in Honor of America’s 250th Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 9th Reconnaissance Wing welcomed over 3,000 visitors for the 2026 Scouting Expo from April 10-12, 2026, in honor of America’s 250th Birthday.



Marking the Wing's first expo in seven years, the weekend focused on leadership, service and innovation. Through hands-on activities and mentorship from Airmen, the event connected America’s legacy of service with its next generation of leaders by reinforcing core values and inspiring future possibilities.



"Hosting these Scouts is about more than just a weekend of fun," said U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan L. McLeese, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander. "It's about connecting the next generation of American leaders with the legacy of service that has defined our nation for 250 years. We want them to see firsthand the values that we in the Air Force live by every day."



Despite challenging rain and high winds, Scouts participated in a weekend of sports, team building and skill-based challenges. The events, including an obstacle course, archery and rock wall climbing, were designed to build leadership, physical fitness and problem-solving skills, while the weather provided an unexpected test of resilience.



“At first it was kind of rainy and wet, but now I’m having fun,” saidGeorge, 8. “We’ve gotten to go on the obstacle course and rock wall, and now we’re going to see the airplane soon!”



The technological innovation behind Beale's high-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission was on full display as Scouts got a rare, up-close look at the U-2 Dragon Lady and high-pressure suit. The experience demonstrated that the same spirit of innovation and critical thinking required to keep aircraft flying are the very skills Scouts will need to pioneer as future leaders.



"My hope is that the Scouts see the U-2 as more than just a plane; it's a symbol of American ingenuity and quiet professionalism," said U.S. Air Force Capt. “FNG” Pautsch, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, U-2 pilot. "Events like this are critically important for the Air Force because they allow us to inspire service and curiosity in our next generation of leaders, whether they become Airmen, engineers or scientists."



The expo’s challenging weather underscored the spirit of the America 250 initiative, creating a memorable opportunity for Scouts and Airmen to honor the past while preparing to advance the future as new leaders.



"This weekend, the Scouts embodied Beale’s unique ‘Scrappy and Pioneering’ spirit by learning critical skills while persevering through rain and high winds,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Nathan Krueger, 9th Security Forcesassistant operations officerand scout expo project officer. “We are confident that these Air Force and America 250 principles will guide them in becoming resilient leaders who make a profound and positive impact on their communities and the nation."