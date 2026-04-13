Flintlock 26 commences in Côte d'Ivoire and Libya

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller | Libyan joint forces soldiers march across the parade grounds at the opening ceremony of Flintlock 2026 in Sirte, Libya on April 14, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller | Libyan joint forces soldiers march across the parade grounds at the opening ceremony...... read more read more

SIRTE, Libya, and ABIDJAN, Côte d'Ivoire – Exercise Flintlock 2026, U.S. Africa Command’s premier special operations exercise, officially began with dual opening ceremonies in Libya and Côte d'Ivoire on April 14, 2026.

This year’s exercise brings together approximately 1,500 service members from more than 30 African and international partner nations to strengthen interoperability and collective readiness.

“I’m happy to announce that our premiere special operations exercise in Africa, Flintlock 2026, has begun,” said U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Brennan, U.S. Africa Command Deputy Commander. “This exercise will forge stronger bonds between all those participating and demonstrate our shared commitments to confronting and degrading terrorism in Africa.”

For the first time, Libya is hosting an operating location with joint forces training alongside one another. These efforts are supported by a committee supporting Libyan joint forces efforts, known as the 3+3 Libyan Joint Military Committee.

“Due to the investment of visionary leaders on both sides and the diligence of the 3+3, it is now a reality,” said Brennan. “Security breeds prosperity and this is clearly visible in Libya today and as you’ve seen on the demonstration field in front of you.”

Co-hosted with the Italian Special Forces, the training location in Sirte will focus on enhancing counterterrorism capabilities and running a multinational Joint Operations Center to improve regional security coordination. Simultaneously, a ceremony in Abidjan commenced at the main training location of Flintlock 26 in Côte d'Ivoire, a key security leader in West Africa. Ivorian-led operations will center around a command-and-control headquarters in Jacqueville, directing special operations units conducting tactical objectives.

“Your presence here reflects our shared commitment to cooperation, collective security, and peace,” said Ivorian Special Forces Deputy Commander Col. Kitchafolwori Sekongo during the Opening Ceremony in Côte d'Ivoire. “In doing so, we strengthen our ability to operate together, particularly in the face of complex and evolving security challenges.”

Flintlock is an African-led, partner-centric exercise designed to build the sovereign capacity of nations to provide for their own security. By sharing costs, leadership, and expertise, participating nations make a collective investment in regional stability.

The exercise will continue throughout April and is designed to reinforce adherence to the rule of law and the protection of civilians in military operations. Through shared training and collaboration, Flintlock strengthens the network of trusted partners committed to peace and security in Africa.