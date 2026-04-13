National Guard Athletes From Across Country Converge Upon Grand Island, Nebraska, for 2026 All Guard Endurance Team Trials

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexander Schriner | National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in the 2026 All Guard Endurance Team Trials at the Nebraska Army National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility #2, April 10–11, 2026, in Grand Island, Nebraska. The DEKAFIT based event featured a 5-kilometer course combining running with 10 functional fitness events to identify top performers for the All Guard Endurance Team, reinforcing the National Guard’s commitment to building a resilient, mission-ready force and strengthening engagement across all states and territories. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Schriner) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexander Schriner | National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in the 2026 All Guard Endurance Team Trials...... read more read more

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Nearly 200 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the United States joined over 240 civilian competitors at the Nebraska Army National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility #2 in Grand Island. The event, held April 10-11, 2026, was the All Guard Endurance Team Trials, one of the Guard’s most physically demanding competitions designed to test endurance, teamwork, and resilience among participants. Hosted by the NEARNG, the event was held among CH-47 Chinook helicopters and made history as the first DEKAFIT competition held inside an aircraft hangar and the first on an Army National Guard base.

Originally an outgrowth of the National Guard Marathon Program, the trials now play a crucial role by showcasing endurance, athleticism, and National Guard pride in a prominent, nationally recognized forum.

The All Guard Endurance and Marathon Teams are part of the National Guard Competitive Events Program. Their goal is to represent the Guard, strengthen community ties, and highlight top-tier athleticism. These goals align with the program's lines of effort: recruiting, branding, community engagement, and athletic excellence.

As part of this evolution, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Eaton, National Guard Competitive Events coordinator, emphasized that the endurance trials are now a cornerstone of the mission.

“We had representation from 46 states and three territories this year,” said Eaton. He is based with the Nebraska National Guard out of Lincoln, which also hosts the annual National Guard Marathon. “I love to find people in the National Guard and tell them about this program. I give them the opportunity to come represent the Guard in a different capacity.”

For the 2026 trials, the Guard once again selected DEKAFIT as the official qualifying event. DEKA’s standardized format and consistency ensure every competitor can train for the same test, wherever they live.

“DEKA gives everyone an equal opportunity to prepare,” Eaton said. “Their team works with us to make sure our athletes are entered, tracked, and scored accurately.”

The DEKAFIT course included ten fitness zones separated by 500-meter runs. This totaled 5 kilometers. Athletes completed exercises such as RAM lunges, rowing, box jumps or step-overs, sit-up throws, ski erg, farmer’s carry, air bike, wall-overs, sled push/pull, and RAM burpees. All were completed in sequence.

Every rep is judged. Every missed lap earns a penalty. Every second counts.

“It’s just like the old PT test; there’s a standard,” Eaton said. “If you don’t meet it, it’s a no‑rep. That’s how we keep it fair.”

Eaton credited this year’s success to increased branding, better communication, and a growing interest in functional fitness. The decision to open the event to the public proved successful, providing valuable branding and recruiting opportunities throughout the day.

“Before I took this job, I’d been in the Nebraska Guard for years and didn’t even know this program existed,” Eaton said. “Now I make it a point to find athletes and tell them about it. The response has been incredible.”

Amidst the field of nearly 200 competitors, standout performances emerged, including Sgt. Joshua Gonzalez, a unit supply specialist with the New York Army National Guard’s 53rd Troop Command, who entered the trials with a clear goal to finish as the top overall male.

“I made the team in 2024, but I wasn’t happy with my time,” Gonzalez said. “This year, the goal was to be the top male overall in the elite division and across the Guard. We accomplished that.”

Gonzalez is no stranger to high‑level competition. He began Spartan racing in 2019, discovered DEKA in 2022, and quickly rose through the ranks, winning his age‑group world championship the same year.

His training regimen reflects that commitment. He runs 45–60 miles per week. He also uses “compromised running,” alternating between high‑intensity strength work and fast running.

“You can be good at all the stations,” he said, “but if you don’t have your running down, you’re not going to do as well as you think.”

Despite the intensity, Gonzalez said the atmosphere is overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s healthy competition,” he said. “If someone beats me, I say, ‘Congrats, you got better.’ And next time I’m coming for them.”

He even helps competitors from other states.

“If someone asks for advice, I’ll give it. I’d rather they do it right than get a penalty and drop a place.”

Gonzalez regularly competes in HYROX and Spartan Stadium races, winning four consecutive Spartan Stadium events. He also travels nationwide to races, his family often traveling with him when they can.

“My girl and our kids are coming with me to Florida next month,” he said. “They’ll watch me race, and the kids will race too. That means a lot.”

For Gonzalez, being part of the endurance team is about more than medals.

“As National Guard members, people sometimes look at us in a different light when it comes to fitness,” he said. “But there are a lot of Guard members who are extremely fit. Being on this team pushes me to make the New York Guard and the National Guard as a whole look good.”

Eaton’s perspective aligns closely with Gonzalez’s views.

“We recruit, we build relationships, and we show the public what the Guard is capable of,” he said. “These athletes are the face of the National Guard."

With the trials complete, the 64 top-performing athletes will form the All Guard Endurance Team, a group representing the entire National Guard. This team will travel nationwide to compete in major events, showcasing their skills beyond their home states.

The 2026 All Guard Endurance Trials Results:

Top 3 Males

1. Josh Gonzalez - New York

2. Cody Ebnit - Indiana

3. Addison Garret - Delaware

Master’s

1. Jeff Kragh - Oklahoma

2. Brian Coleman - Oklahoma

Top 3 Females

1. Samantha Wood - California

2. Rachel Gerlach - West Virginia

3. Abbey Bush - Minnesota

Master’s

1. Deb Fischer - Pennsylvania

2. Damaris Ocasio - Puerto Rico

Top State Teams

1. Florida

2. Massachusetts

3. South Dakota

4. Texas

5. Ohio

The 2026 All Guard Endurance Team by State:

Five each: Nebraska and South Dakota

Four: Michigan

Three each: Minnesota, North Dakota, New York

Two each: California, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington

One each: Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin