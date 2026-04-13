CSAF visit highlights leader development and partner integration

Photo By Billy Blankenship | Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Air Force Chief of Staff, center, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air...... read more read more Photo By Billy Blankenship | Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Air Force Chief of Staff, center, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David R. Wolfe, right, are greeted by Lt. Gen. Daniel Tulley, commander and president of Air University, upon arrival at Air University headquarters at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 9, 2026. The senior leaders visited Air University to participate in the International Honor Roll ceremony and engage with Airmen and families during Pre-Command Team Training. (U.S. Air Force phot by Billy Blankenship) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach visited Maxwell Air Force Base April 9, and the message came through early: developing leaders alongside allies is part of how the Air Force stays ready and builds the understanding needed to deter adversaries and, if necessary, fight and win.



While he was here, Wilsbach flew aboard an MH-139 Grey Wolf assigned to the 908th Flying Training Wing, spoke on a panel at the Pre-Command Team Training Course, and met with international air chiefs as part of Air University’s International Honor Roll. The program brings together senior leaders from partner nations who have completed Air Force professional military education, offering a look at how those relationships carry into real-world operations.



At its core, the visit came back to a familiar idea. The Air Force exists to fly and fix aircraft to deter adversaries and, if necessary, fight and win. Every Airman plays a part in that mission, whether they’re on the flightline, in the classroom or behind the scenes.



What happens at Maxwell ties directly into that mission. When leaders learn together and work through problems side by side, they build a common way of thinking before they ever have to plan or operate in a contested environment. That alignment takes time, but when it’s there, it shows.



“Alabama has a strong connection to our Air Force and the relationships we build here matter,” saidGen. Ken Wilsbach. “As I travel and meet Air Chiefs all over the world, a large percentage of them have been through Air University and speak fondly of their time. Those connections are critical. When our leaders learn together, train together and understand how each other operates, we’re more ready to fight and win as a team.”



Wilsbach also pointed back to readiness as the baseline of a credible deterrent. Aircraft availability, aircrew proficiency and the ability to generate combat power at scale aren’t just numbers.



“Readiness isn’t just about aircraft and crews,” he said. “It’s about trust, being able to accomplish the unit’s mission and the ability to operate together. That’s what makes us credible.”



You can see that play out at Maxwell. Airmen and international partners aren’t just learning in isolation. They’re working through problems together, comparing approaches and building a common frame of reference. Over time, that cuts down friction, speeds up decisions and makes it easier to move as a team when things get complicated.



“Our obligation is to produce joint warfighters with unmatched air domain expertise. We do that best when we link professional military education directly to real-world operational challenges,” saidLt. Gen. Daniel H. Tulley, commander and president of Air University.



At Air University, that focus connects how Airmen think to how they operate—ensuring they can apply strategy in environments defined by speed, complexity and pressure.



“Airmen must understand how the military instrument of national power creates options for our elected leaders,” he said. “They must also understand how to integrate national power effectively across the U.S. government and with allies and partners.”



That understanding enables action in operational environments.



“We educate Airmen to develop, shape and influence strategy and plans, and to think in time—both short and long term,” Tulley said.



But the expectation doesn’t stop at strategy.



“Just as important, we prepare them to execute,” he said. “Strategy and execution are inseparable when it comes to fighting and winning our nation’s wars.”



That linkage between strategy and execution is where Air University contributes directly to the force—preparing leaders to make decisions that matter in real-world operations.



“The decisions this demands—from leaders, teams and individuals—are not for the faint of heart,” Tulley said.



The visit also touched on modernization and the need to keep pace with evolving threats. The Air Force continues working with allies and partners to field new capabilities and move faster from concept to operational use. Work at Maxwell helps connect those efforts to how the force plans and operates across domains.



Wilsbach also spent time with Airmen, reinforcing standards, accountability and pride in the profession. He also recognized the role families play in keeping the force ready.



Maxwell’s ability to bring together operational forces, senior leaders and international partners reflects its continued importance to the Air Force mission. Developing leaders, integrating partners and aligning how the force thinks and operates all feed directly into readiness, deterrence and the ability to fight and win.