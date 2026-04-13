Photo By Khinna Kaminske | Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Ed Case, center, poses for a photo with the leadership of Defense...... read more read more Photo By Khinna Kaminske | Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Ed Case, center, poses for a photo with the leadership of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC), and U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, during a visit at TAMC, Hawaii on April 9. The purpose of the visit was to update Rep. Case on TAMC’s capabilities and future plans, while advancing mission readiness, and prioritizing patient-centered care for Soldiers and their families stationed throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Defense Health Agency photo by Khinna Kaminske) see less | View Image Page

Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Ed Case visits Tripler Army Medical Center to review capabilities and support Soldier care in the Indo-Pacific region Your browser does not support the audio element.

Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii – Senior U.S. military medical leaders welcomed U.S. Rep. Ed Case from Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District to Tripler Army Medical Center on April 9 for a comprehensive review of TAMC’s capabilities. The visit emphasized future planning to ensure TAMC remains equipped to meet evolving healthcare needs, while advancing mission readiness and prioritizing patient-centered care for Soldiers and their families stationed throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



During his visit, Rep. Case engaged with senior leaders and personnel from Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, TAMC and U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. Together, they discussed TAMC’s ongoing efforts to modernize its infrastructure, address maintenance needs, and ensure the hospital remains resilient and ready to support evolving healthcare demands.



“We know it's a strategic resource out here in the Pacific. We serve not just the people on the island, but all the off islands as well as partner nations,” said U.S. Army Col. William F. Bimson, director of TAMC, highlighting the hospital’s future expansion and its vital role in providing healthcare support across the Indo-Pacific Command’s (INDOPACOM) theater of operations.



A key focus of the visit was TAMC’s commitment to maintaining and upgrading its infrastructure. Rep. Case reviewed plans for repairs and upgrades designed to ensure the facility remains safe, efficient, and able to deliver high-quality care for years to come.



The discussion also included updates on new construction projects and initiatives intended to enhance patient access and support the hospital’s mission.



TAMC’s role as a major training center for military healthcare professionals was another highlight of the visit. The hospital offers robust graduate medical education programs, preparing the next generation of military doctors, nurses, and medics.



“Tripler produces 15% of the graduate medical education in the military health system,” said Col. Mitch T. Hamele, director of Academics Research and Training. “It’s a great research and training place, and we’re proud to help shape the future of military medicine.”



Rep. Case also learned about TAMC’s strong partnerships with local civilian hospitals, such as Kapiolani Medical Center and Queen’s Medical Center. These collaborations help ensure coordinated care and readiness for large-scale emergencies.



“Our partnerships with local hospitals are vital. Together, we ensure readiness and the ability to respond to any emergency,” said Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen, director of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific.



The visit included discussions on contingency planning for mass casualty events and the importance of maintaining care for the local community, even if military staff are deployed forward.



“We are actively planning for all scenarios, so that care for our community and service members continues, no matter the circumstances,” emphasized Bimson.



Rep. Case concluded his visit with senior staff by receiving updates on ongoing and future projects, highlighting the hospital’s commitment to modernization and readiness. Ensuring the hospital’s growth, infrastructure improvements, and the vital role TAMC plays in supporting the health and well-being of service members and their families across the Indo-Pacific is vital to medical readiness.