Strength through partnership central theme to latest International Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Command and General Staff College International Hall of Fame inductees, left, Lieutenant General Ingrid Gjerde, Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Chief of Defence, Norwegian Armed Forces, and Minister Geraldine George, Minister of Defense of Liberia, and, right, Lt. Gen. Jim Isenhower, commanding general, U.S. Army Combined Arms Command and Fort Leavenworth, retired U.S. Army major general Christopher Hughes, chairman, Command and General Staff College Foundation, stand at attention during the induction ceremony April 9, 2026, on Fort Leavenworth. (U.S. Army photo by Jim Shea) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Command and General Staff College International Hall of Fame inductees,...... read more read more

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas–More than 300 international officers have been included in the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College’s International Hall of Fame, inducting two more in a ceremony April 9, 2026, on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

The inductees were Lieutenant General Ingrid Gjerde, Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Chief of Defence, Norwegian Armed Forces, CGSOC Class of 2006, and Minister Geraldine George, Minister of Defense of Liberia, CGSOC Class of 2013.

In addition to both being the sixth inductee from their respective nations, Gjerde and George shared the importance of their CGSC education being a representation of the importance of partner and ally relations.

Returning to Fort Leavenworth 20 years after graduating from CGSOC and School of Advanced Military Studies, Gjerde reflected on how her time here shaped her career and personal character.

“I’m very sure I’ve benefited greatly from what I experienced here in Kansas. It has probably made me a stronger and more professional leader,” Gjerde said.

She described her time here in a short list of memories to include academics, but not in the traditional sense of curriculum.

During her time as a student, retired U.S. Army Gen. David Petraeus became commandant of CGSC, following a command assignment in Iraq.

She noted the commandant’s speed and intention in shifting the curriculum to current events.

“What I’ve brought with me from that experience is the importance of making changes and learning from what you are doing,” Gjerde said. “I’ve thought about that many times as a commander myself, that you have to take action and change rapidly when required.”

While Gjerde described the strength she acquired across professional and personal spectrums during her time as a CGSC student, the most impactful was that of national security.

She cited the Norwegian Armed Forces motto to emphasize her point: “For all you have and all you are.”

“We learn about security politics, we learn about warfighting, but I think one of the most important things for us professional officers is also to question what we are fighting for,” Gjerde said. “As a young officer, I was very much focused on fighting for what we have. The Norwegian territory, our physical values, our fisheries, our oil income, all our physical things. After all these years working with or in war and conflict,it’s obvious to me that the last part of our motto is the most important one. We have to fight for who we are. Our core values, our democracy, our freedoms, our dignity, the society we want our children and grandchildren to grow up in.”

Gjerde achieved her current position as the second highest ranking officer of the Norwegian Armed Forces in2023.

The same character and leadership attributes highlighted by Gjerde were also used to describe the reason behind George’s desire to serve.

Following a 14-year civil war in Liberia, George was among the first group of soldiers in 2006 to serve in the restructured Armed Forces of Liberia.

She achieved her current position in April 2024.

“Minister George is a valuable and important partner in West Africa. Her vision for the continued professionalization of the Armed Forces of Liberia is merely one example of her leadership and her commitment, her efforts to builder her military’s capacity, prioritize the welfare of AFL personnel and families, and improve civil military relations underscore her remarkable dedication to her military and her country,”Lt. Gen. Jim Isenhower, commanding general, U.S. Army Combined Arms Command and Fort Leavenworth said.

George reflected on her country’s connection to the United States,in what she described as one of “freedom and self-determination.”

Graduating seven years following Gjerde, she described, like her fellow inductee, the most impactful lessons from her time at Fort Leavenworth expanded beyond academic.

“To be inducted into the Command and General Staff College Hall of Fame is not merely a personal honor,” George said. “It is a recognition of the enduring partnership between our nations and a testament of the shared value of duty, leadership and service.”

The induction, according to George, is more than a recognition of her career.

It serves as a call to action for all current and future inductees.

“This award is a challenge to continue striving for excellence, to lead with integrity and to uphold the highest idea of the profession of arms,” she said.

“Our IHOF inductees represent the pinnacle of both personal and professional achievement as senior military and government leaders. I’m glad our current students can bear witness to our recognition of these distinguished graduates,” Isenhower said. “This is a significant day as the induction ceremony represents the fulfillment of the potential that resides within every student in our military education system. And a reflection of investment made by our partners and allies as well as our own Army in the professional military education of these officers and all our officers.”

The ceremony can be viewed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3CEEFHwSp4&t=1558s.

About the IHOF In 1973, theCGSC, the Kansas City Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, and the Alumni Association - now known as the CGSC Foundation -jointly established the International Hall of Fame.

The hall’s purpose is to provide a prestigious and visible means of recognition for international graduates, who through military merit, attained qualifying positions of importance in their respective country’s armed forces;or who have held an equivalent position by rank or responsibility in a recognized multinational military organization.

To date, CGSC has inducted 310 international graduates from 83 different nations into the IHOF.

Biography – Lieutenant General Ingrid Gjerde Lieutenant General Ingrid Margrethe Gjerde is a high-ranking officer in the Norwegian Armed Forces who has achieved several historic milestones in the military. Early Life and Education Born on July 29, 1968, in Bærum, Norway, Gjerde began her military service on July 1, 1987. She completed her initial training at the Officer Candidate School (1987–1989) and graduated from the Norwegian Army Military Academy in 1992. Parallel to her military progression, she earned a Master of Political Science from the University of Oslo in 2005. Her advanced military education includes a Master of Military Studies from the United States Army Command and General Staff College (2006) and a Master of Military Strategy from the United States Army War College (2013). Career Milestones and Historic Commands Gjerde’s early career featured various leadership roles, including platoon commander positions in Brigade Nord and with UNIFIL in Lebanon. Between 1996 and 1999, she served in various capacities within the Telemark Battalion, including as a company commander during the SFOR mission in Bosnia. She is widely recognized for prestigious roles within the Norwegian military: His Majesty the King's Guard:In 2006, she became commander of the battalion. Norwegian Army Military Academy:From 2013 to 2016, she served as Commandant of the academy. International Leadership:Between 2021 and 2023, she served as the Force Commander for the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP). Senior Leadership Following her tenure as the Chief of Staff of the Norwegian Army (2016–2018), Gjerde moved into high-level strategic roles. She served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans at the Defence Staff starting in 2019. In late 2023, she was appointed Chief of the Norwegian Defence Staff and promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, making her the second-highest-ranking officer in the Norwegian Armed Forces. Decorations and Personal Life Gjerde has received numerous honors, including the Defence Service Medal, the Defence Operations Medal for Afghanistan, and the United Nations Medal for service in Lebanon. She is married to Rune Jensen, and they have two children. Her personal interests include literature, sports, and outdoor activities.

Biography – Minister Geraldine George Minister Geraldine Janet George was confirmed by the Liberian Senate on 30 April 2024, making her Liberia’s first ever female Minister of National Defense. She is a career soldier with extensive military leadership skills. She has served in the following posts in the Armed Forces of Liberia: Deputy Chief of Staff, Acting Commander, 23rd Infantry Brigade; Military Police Company Commander, 23rd Infantry Brigade; Brigade S-5, CIMIC Officer, 23rd Infantry Brigade; Provost Marshal, 23rd Infantry Brigade; Legal Officer, Armed Forces of Liberia Headquarters; Acting Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS), Armed Forces of Liberia Headquarters; Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel (ACOS J1)(2x), Armed Forces of Liberia Headquarters and Assistant Chief of Staff for Operation (ACOS J3) (2x), Armed Forces of Liberia Headquarters.

Minister George, a graduate from the College of West Africa (CWA), holds a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations, Webster University, USA; and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice, African Methodist Episcopal Zion University College, Monrovia. She also obtained several certificates: Intelligence, Fight against Terrorism, Rome, Italy; Administration of Justice, Liberia Institute of Public Administration, Monrovia; Public Sector Management, Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM), University of Sierra Leone.

Minister George was enlisted into the AFL on July 24, 2006, as part of the first batch of soldiers of the restructured Armed Forces of Liberia. She subsequently attained the following certificates and diplomas: Initial Entry Training (IET), Barclay Training Center (BTC), Liberia; Advance Individual Training (AIT), Barclay Training Center (BTC), Liberia; Basic Non-Commissioned Officer Course (BNCOC), Barclay Training Center (BTC), Liberia; Officer Candidate School (OCS), Barclay Training Center (BTC), Liberia; Basic Officer Leader Course, Fort Benning, USA; Basic Officer Leader Course, Fort Benning, USA; Military Police Basic Officer Leadership Course, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, USA; Company Commander Course, Rwanda Military Academy, GAKO, Rwanda; Junior Staff Course (JSC), Horton Academy, Freetown, Sierra Leone; United States Army Command and General Staff College, USA; and United Nations Staff Officer and Military Component Planning Process (Western Accord 14), USA.

Her awards and authorizations include:Distinguished Graduate Advance Individual Training, 22 December 2006; Pistol Classification Sharp Shooter, January 2008; and the United Nations Medal (MINUSMA), 28 SEPT 2017. She is authorized to wear the Fort Leavenworth School Badge from the Command and General staff College, the International Students Military Badge, and the Basic Military Police School Badge.