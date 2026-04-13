Roaring into action: African Lion 2026 begins in Tunisia

Courtesy Photo | Multinational leaders from the U.S. and Tunisian armed forces pose for a group photo following the opening ceremony for African Lion 2026 at El Aouina Air Base, Tunisia, April 13, 2026. African Lion 2026 (AL26) is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Co-led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (Courtesy photo by the Tunisian Armed Forces) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Multinational leaders from the U.S. and Tunisian armed forces pose for a group photo...... read more read more

TUNIS, Tunisia — Military forces from Tunisia, the United States and international partner nations officially inaugurated Exercise African Lion 2026 April 13, 2026. The multinational engagement in Tunisia, scheduled to conclude April 30, serves as a venue for strengthening regional security cooperation and refining the readiness of participating forces in a complex global security environment.

Tunisia marks its 10th consecutive year as a host nation for African Lion and is the first of four countries to facilitate the 2026 iteration. Follow-on phases of the exercise are scheduled to begin in Ghana, Morocco and Senegal later this month.

“African Lion 2026 (AL26) is focused on strengthening readiness across a combined and joint force, advancing shared understanding among partners, and enhancing interoperability in preparation for crisis response,” said Eldridge Browne, chief of exercises for U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa. “Now in its 10th year of execution in Tunisia, we continue to build on the accomplishments of previous iterations. AL26 reinforces our collective ability to counter terrorism, contribute to regional security, and improve effectiveness across multiple functional areas.”

The exercise demonstrates a significant scale of international integration, with more than 7,000 personnel from more than 30 nations participating across the four host countries. Approximately 560 military personnel are currently operating in Tunisia. Forces from Tunisia and the United States are joined by NATO allies, including France and Italy, to conduct synchronized maneuvers.

The AL26 curriculum is designed to enhance multinational response capabilities to emerging crises through a series of academic symposiums and field training events. The exercise focuses on the integration of combined arms, command post simulations and advanced planning modules to ensure seamless interoperability across diverse military structures.

Core competencies being evaluated include chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense. Under the State Partnership Program, the Wyoming National Guard is conducting joint training with Tunisian forces to mitigate chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the Wyoming-Tunisia partnership.

Training also includes air-to-ground integration, counter-improvised explosive device tactics and special operations maneuvers. Strategic sessions on cyber warfare and security training are also being prioritized to address modern digital threats.

The U.S. contingent in Tunisia represents a comprehensive Total Force approach, incorporating active-duty soldiers alongside the National Guard, Army Reserve, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps.

By standardizing procedures and fostering professional military relationships with Tunisian, European and African counterparts, Exercise African Lion 2026 reinforces a collective commitment to regional stability and the principle of peace through strength. As the exercise host, Tunisia showcases its position as a regional leader in exporting stability and addressing shared security concerns.

For all photos, videos and articles throughout the exercise, visit http://www.dvidshub.net/feature/AfricanLionEx.