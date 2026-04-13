Path to Marine Corps’ civilian police service begins at Fort Leonard Wood

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Located at Fort Leonard Wood, the Marine Corps Police Academy is responsible for the foundational law enforcement training of all civilian police officers assigned to Marine Corps installations.

“The Marine Corps Police Academy is a critical component of the United States Marine Corps and the Department of War's mission to ensure the security and readiness of its forces and installations,” said Darwin O’Neal, Marine Corps Police Academy executive director. “The academy's primary role is to provide highly trained and qualified civilian and military police officers who are prepared to execute a wide range of law enforcement and security duties.”

According to O’Neal, the academy moved to Fort Leonard Wood in 2021 from Miramar, California, to enhance training efficacy and fiscal responsibility.

“It offered substantial cost savings by leveraging Fort Leonard Wood's established infrastructure for lodging and subsistence,” O’Neal said. “The new location (also) provides a superior training environment with a wide array of realistic facilities that were unavailable at Miramar.”

In addition, the strategic placement at Fort Leonard Wood facilitates greater synergy and collaboration between civilian and Marine student counterparts.

“This co-location facilitates more advanced and collaborative training exercises between the civilian academy and the Marine Corps' military police units,” he said.

Fort Leonard Wood is also home to the U.S. Marine Corps Detachment that includes the Military Police Instruction Company, where Marines gain the knowledge and skills to become military police officers.

In addition to the detachment, O'Neal said the academy collaborates with the U.S. Army Military Police School at the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence.

According to Travis Scroggins, Marine Corps Police Academy site lead and instructor, the MCPA provides entry level training for the Marine Corps’ civilian police officers, under the 0083 federal job series, in support of Marine Corps installations throughout the United States, via the Basic Police Officer Course.

“The MCPA provides advanced level law enforcement training to both civilian police officers and military personnel through other courses,” Scroggins said.

The courses offered through the MCPA include the: Basic Police Officer Course; Field Training Officer Course; Patrol Leader's Course; Police Leader's Course; Special Reaction Team Phase I and Phase II Marksman Observer Courses; Instructor Development Course; Law Enforcement Trainer Development Course; Firearms Instructor Course; Advance Law Enforcement Marksmanship Course; Emergency Vehicle Operator Instructor Course; Radar and Lidar Instructor Course; and Active Threat Train-the-Trainer Course.

“The Basic Police Officer Course holds both Department of War and Federal Law Enforcement Training Association accreditations, consisting of over 14-weeks of training,” Scroggins said. “The curriculum supports all of the DOW Peace Officer Standards and Training Guideline requirements for law enforcement training.”

Topics covered include criminal law; law enforcement liability; authority and jurisdiction; search and seizure; forensics; CPR; first aid; firearms; non-lethal options; emergency vehicle operations; domestic violence; sexual assault; child abuse; active threat; and property crimes.

According to Scroggins, the academy offers around 25 courses annually for up to 30 students at a time, utilizing resident, online and mobile training teams to deliver the curriculum.

O'Neal said he is thankful for the world-class training and facilities Fort Leonard Wood provides his officers.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the entire Fort Leonard Wood community for allowing the Marine Corps Police Academy to be a tenant. The partnership and use of your world-class facilities are invaluable to the training and development of our law enforcement professionals,” O’Neal said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2026 Date Posted: 04.14.2026 10:01 Story ID: 562653 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Path to Marine Corps’ civilian police service begins at Fort Leonard Wood, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.