NAVFAC Recognizes 2025 Sailor of the Year Winners

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD -- Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) and chief of Civil Engineers announced the 2025 Sailor of the Year winners.



The NAVFAC Shore Sailor of the Year is Steelworker 1st Class Kenneth Lancaster from Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC), Port Hueneme, California.



Lancaster served as leading petty officer for the EXWC Dives System Division Dive Locker. He selflessly assumed the duties and responsibilities of a Leading Chief Petty Officer during a critical nine-month gap in the Master Diver billet.



He was responsible for leading a team of 22 military and civilian divers. He also managed the division’s safety and training programs, oversaw all Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation efforts, construction projects, and exercises.



“For those unfamiliar with Navy Divers, it is a tremendous amount of responsibility,” Kilian said. “Not just responsibility for valuable equipment assets, but accountability and responsibility for the lives and safety of 22 individuals.”



Lancaster called the recognition ‘deeply rewarding.’



“I measure my success by the success of my junior Sailors,” he said.” If I’m the only one on the dive side that knows how to troubleshoot a system, I’ve failed as a leader.”



The NAVFAC Sea Sailor of the Year is Utilitiesman 1st Class Mason Rumble from Naval Support Unit Tel Aviv, Israel. He is assigned to the U.S. Embassy.



Petty Officer Rumble served in Tel Aviv, a high-threat area which during direct and sustained bombardment, protecting national security assets under classified duties.



“Petty Officer Rumble demonstrated extraordinary actions during the 2025 Iran-Israel war, and continues to do that today,” Kilian said. “He has exhibited immense strength and moral courage throughout the conflict.”



Rumble called the honor ‘surreal,’ and said that “being a good technician, strong leadership, and adapting to changes on the fly” may have set him apart from his peers. He offered advice for junior Sailors. “Know why and how things work, ensure you know the safety procedures, and be the best craftsman you can be,” he said.



“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to both of our awardees, and to all the nominees,” Kilian said. “This year’s selection was an incredibly competitive process, and every candidate truly embodies the storied legacy and ‘Can Do’ spirit of our Naval Construction Force.”



Lancaster and Rumble will now compete with winners from across the Navy for OPNAV Sailor of the Year honors.



The Navy's Sailor of the Year program recognizes outstanding Sailors who best represent the ideals of the professional Sailor and the Navy.



NAVFAC is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities.

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