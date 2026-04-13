Generating Excellence: Air Combat Command operations directorate activates new AI Integration Division

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA – ACC’s Operations Directorate (ACC/A3) stood up a first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence Integration Division April 1, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. The new division, designated A3AI, will serve as the command's central authority for artificial intelligence. It is tasked with establishing AI policy, validating tools for operational use, delivering training to ACC wings, and synchronizing efforts with Department of the Air Force and Department of War AI initiatives.



The activation aligns with national priorities, including America’s AI Action Plan, and directly supports the command's focus on operationalizing emerging technologies to maintain a competitive advantage.



“A couple months ago, the commander of ACC [Gen. Adrian Spain] conveyed that he is fully committed to accelerating AI adoption, and A3AI is actively putting the people and programs in place to make that happen,” said Lt. Col. Toni Gray, ACC/A3 director of AI strategy and implementation. “When A3 formally codified the AI organization into a new A-staff division, that was a significant milestone. The division will consolidate redundant efforts, accelerate deployment of validated AI capabilities, and ensure ACC maintains decision advantage through responsible AI employment across all classification domains.”

The A3AI team is already demonstrating its value. Working alongside the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, the team hosted an [AI acceleration event](https://www.shaw.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/4405109/accelerating-change-inside-shaws-new-viper-ai-task-force/) that resulted in a revolutionary data analysis tool for weather operations Airmen across ACC. This new tool modernized data gathering processes to increase accuracy and timeliness of operational weather analysis, compressing more than 85 work hours into mere minutes.

That project was only the beginning for ACC/A3AI. Airmen are developing and refining new machine learning tools and operational tactics, paving the way for a new generation of air dominance.

The division will use a centralized governance, distributed execution model. This allows A3AI to set enterprise-wide standards while enabling wings to tailor approved AI applications to their specific mission requirements.

“Our goal is to create a more AI-empowered force, and provide the tools and resources required for our most innovative Airmen to revolutionize the way we operate at all levels of the command,” said, Mr. Ted Uchida, ACC deputy director of operations. “This new division is transforming the cutting edge of machine learning into concrete operational impact, and the possibilities are endless. We are creating an infrastructure that is adaptable to any environment, enhancing the work of our Airmen at all classification levels and ensuring we continue to outpace our adversaries in this emerging domain.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2026 Date Posted: 04.14.2026 09:49 Story ID: 562649 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Generating Excellence: Air Combat Command operations directorate activates new AI Integration Division, by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.