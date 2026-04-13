How does a service, treatment, drug, or device become a TRICARE benefit?

Courtesy Photo | It’s important to know that U.S. law governs TRICARE benefits. If the law allows TRICARE to cover a treatment or drug, the Defense Health Agency reviews the proposed benefit to make sure it’s proven, safe, and effective. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | It’s important to know that U.S. law governs TRICARE benefits. If the law allows...... read more read more

Have you ever wondered how a service, drug, or treatment becomes a TRICARE benefit? As drugs and technology continue to develop, TRICARE coverage evolves along with them.

It’s important to know that U.S. law governs TRICARE benefits. If the law allows TRICARE to cover a treatment or drug, the http://dha.mil/ reviews the proposed benefit to make sure it’s:

Proven

Safe

Effective

“It takes many teams to add a new TRICARE benefit. Congress sets the rules for coverage. Health care experts evaluate whether a proposed benefit is safe and effective. Policymakers outline the rules for using the benefit,” said Elan Green, chief, Medical Benefits and Reimbursement Branch, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “This process ensures the longevity and success of the TRICARE health plan.”

Want to learn more about this process? Keep reading.

Medical treatments Before TRICARE can add a new benefit, the law or the Code of Federal Regulations must allow it. Sometimes, the law doesn’t allow TRICARE to cover certain services. DHA doesn’t have the ability to change the law. Only Congress can expand what TRICARE covers.

When deciding whether to cover a service, the DHA considers:

Changes to federal law

Changes in national health care coverage

Advances in medical science

Denials brought to DHA’s attention through the appeals process

Input from providers or military leadership

TRICARE only covers treatments that are:

Medically necessary

Proven

This means TRICARE doesn’t cover experimental treatments.

Experts review all clinical data. Sometimes, DHA creates a pilot program or demonstration to get more information before deciding whether to add it as a TRICARE benefit.

Once DHA approves a new benefit, it will:

Develop policies about the benefit

Identify funding within the budget

Update the TRICARE Manuals

Update contracts with the regional contractors

New prescription coverage There’s a different process for approving coverage for prescription drugs that you get at an outpatient pharmacy (military pharmacy, retail pharmacy, or home delivery). When a private company develops a new drug, the http://www.fda.gov/ determines if the drug is safe and effective before approving it. TRICARE never covers drugs the FDA hasn’t approved.

Even when a drug is FDA-approved, DHA still needs to decide if it will become a TRICARE benefit.

All TRICARE-covered drugs are on a list called the https://www.express-scripts.com/frontend/open-enrollment/tricare/fst/#/#/. The Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee is responsible for recommending drugs for the formulary. Every quarter, they review new drugs approved by the FDA. They make recommendations based on a comparison of the other drugs already available.

The committee’s mission is to provide appropriate drug therapy in a uniform, consistent, and equitable way. The committee has voting members from across the Department, including:

Pharmacists

Physicians

A second group of professionals also gives input on what drugs TRICARE should cover. This group, the Beneficiary Advisory Panel, gives independent suggestions to the DHA director. It includes:

Members of associations who represent TRICARE beneficiaries

The TRICARE Pharmacy Program contractor

TRICARE network providers

The DHA director makes a final decision. The DHA then places the drug into one of four categories, as described in the TRICARE Pharmacy Program Handbook:

There are many steps involved in approving new TRICARE benefits. But each step helps ensure that TRICARE-covered treatments are proven, safe, and effective. This process enables TRICARE’s resources to support the health needs of millions of service members, retirees, and family members. Want to learn more? Check out How a Benefit Becomes Covered. Or, watch “https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2zRXlch69k” on the TRICARE YouTube channel for a quick overview.