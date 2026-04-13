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    911th AW welcomes new 911th CES commander

    911th CES assumption of command

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lucas Weber | Col. Sherard Dorroh, left, 911th Mission Support Group commander, passes on the guidon...... read more read more

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Lucas Weber 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Warren Wade took command of the 911th Civil Engineering Squadron during an assumption of command at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 11, 2026.

    The 911th CES and Steel Airmen from around the base attended to celebrate this moment with Wade. Col. Sherard Dorroh, 911th Mission Support Group commander, presided over the ceremony and shared his experience with selecting the squadron’s next commander.

    “Choosing a commander is the single most important thing we can do as leaders,” Dorroh explained. “It was a no-brainer that Col. Wade was going to be the one selected to do the job.”

    Wade has served 16 years of service in active duty, guard and reserve for the Air Force. Prior to becoming the 911th CES commander, Wade served as an individual mobilization augmentee to Detachment 9 of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC), located at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, which provides tailored on-site civil engineering support, infrastructure management, and mission-focused solutions to Air Force and Space Force installations.

    During his first address to the squadron, Wade spoke on his goals for maintaining both unit and individual readiness, which is critical for continued mission success. Referencing a plan he called his “five pillars of readiness,” Wade informed Steel Airmen to be aware of their contingency, technical, physical, mental and spiritual, and lastly but certainly not least their family readiness.

    For Wade, the framework is not abstract. In an era of increasing global demand on Air Force assets, the ability to surge — rapidly and without warning — depends entirely on the groundwork laid before the call ever comes.

    “It is the greatest honor of my career to serve as your commander,” Wade said. “When the call comes, when the traditions are uncertain, when the mission is hard, we’ll be ready.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 08:34
    Story ID: 562643
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    911th Airlift Wing
    Steel Airmen
    leadership
    Civil Engineering
    Pittsburgh
    Change of Command Ceremony

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