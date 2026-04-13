NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Awards Contract for a New Fuel Pier at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, SC

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Maryland, a $30,873,170 firm-fixed-price construction contract for a new fuel pier at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, South Carolina.

Work will be performed at MCAS Beaufort and is scheduled to be completed by September 2028.

Fiscal year (FY) 2022 military construction (MILCON) funds in the amount of $4,108,031; and FY 2025 MILCON funds in the amount of $26,765,139, will be obligated at time of the award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with five offers received.

NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-26-C-0002).

NAVFAC MIDLANT delivers comprehensive facilities engineering, public works, and environmental services across a broad area of responsibility – from South Carolina to Maine, extending west to Illinois and south to Indiana.

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