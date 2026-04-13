2026 Operations Schedule for Black Rock Lock

Photo By Kaylee Wendt | The Seneca Chief, a replica 19th-century packet boat, passes through the Black Rock Lock during its journey across the state, Buffalo, New York, Sept. 24, 2025. The boat's voyage commemorates the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal, which is connected to Lake Erie and the Great Lakes by the lock. (U.S. Army Photo by Kaylee Wendt). see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kaylee Wendt | The Seneca Chief, a replica 19th-century packet boat, passes through the Black Rock...... read more read more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District is announcing the Black Rock Lock operations schedule for the 2026 navigation season.

The Black Rock Lock is one of three lock systems operated and maintained by USACE on the U.S. side of the Great Lakes and saw more than 1,002 vessels and 80.2 tons of commerce pass through its gates in 2025.

Black Rock Lock operations for the 2026 navigation season are as follows:

Jan. 1 - April 18 — Monday-Thursday: First Down Bound is at 8:00 am and Last is at 3:00 pm; First Up Bound is at 8:30 am and Last is at 3:30 pm

First is at 8:00 am and Last is at 3:00 pm; First is at 8:30 am and Last is at 3:30 pm April 19 - May 16 — Monday-Friday: First Down Bound is at 8:00 am and Last is at 3:00 pm; First Up Bound is at 8:30 am and Last is at 3:30 pm

First is at 8:00 am and Last is at 3:00 pm; First is at 8:30 am and Last is at 3:30 pm May 17 - June 13 — 7 Days per week: First Down Bound is at 8:00 am and Last is at 3:00 pm; First Up Bound is at 8:30 am and Last is at 3:30 pm

First is at 8:00 am and Last is at 3:00 pm; First is at 8:30 am and Last is at 3:30 pm June 14 - Sept. 5 — Weekdays: First Down Bound is at 8:00 am and Last is at 5:00 pm; First Up Bound is at 8:30 am and Last is at 5:30 pm

First is at 8:00 am and Last is at 5:00 pm; First is at 8:30 am and Last is at 5:30 pm June 14 - Sept. 5 — Weekends: First Down Bound is at 10:00 am and Last is at 7:00 pm; First Up Bound is at 10:30 am and Last is at 7:30 pm

First is at 10:00 am and Last is at 7:00 pm; First is at 10:30 am and Last is at 7:30 pm Sept. 6 - Oct. 17 — 7 Days per week: First Down Bound is at 8:00 am and Last is at 3:00 pm; First Up Bound is at 8:30 am and Last is at 3:30 pm

First is at 8:00 am and Last is at 3:00 pm; First is at 8:30 am and Last is at 3:30 pm Oct. 18 - Dec. 31 — Monday-Friday: First Down Bound is at 8:00 am and Last is at 3:00 pm; First Up Bound is at 8:30 am and Last is at 3:30 pm

Down Bound is traffic heading north from Buffalo operating on the top of each hour. Up Bound is traffic heading south towards Buffalo operating on the bottom of each hour.

After Hours commercial traffic delivering commerce needing passage will require a 24-hour prior notice to schedule a transit time with Black Rock Lock. The Lockmaster or his representative will issue a transit time when all safety requirements can be met, and the lock can be properly staffed. The vessel is required to inform the lock of any delays which would change the scheduled transit time. After hours contact information can be provided upon request.

Questions on lock operations may be directed to the Black Rock Lock during scheduled operating hours by calling the lock office at (716) 879-4403 or emailing mailto:LRB.BlackRockLock@usace.army.mil.

Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs) are required for all personnel under 16 years of age during the approach and while transiting the Lock and are recommended for all vessel crew members and passengers.

Speed limit for the Black Rock Channel is 6 m.p.h. in its entirety (3.5 miles).

The Black Rock Lock Channel extends from Buffalo Harbor to the Black Rock Lock. The federal navigation channel has a minimum width of 200 feet. Pleasure crafts are required to yield the right- of-way to commercial vessels due to the confined waters of the channel.

The Black Rock Lock and the Black Rock Channel provide safe passage for vessels to travel between Buffalo Harbor and Tonawanda Harbor around the reefs, rapids and fast currents that exist in the upstream portion of the Niagara River.

Charts: 14832 – Upper Niagara River, New York; 14833 – Buffalo Harbor, New York

The present lock, constructed from 1908-1913 by USACE, continues to operate as designed in support of commercial and recreational traffic. Operation of the lock is essential to business, industry and recreation in Western New York, and across the Great Lakes Navigation System.

More information is available at: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Projects/Article/3736492/black-rock-lock/ and https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720324225303/.

B-roll and photos of the lock are available at http://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/53137800998/in/album-72177720310684095.

The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war. Learn more at www.lrd.usace.army.mil/buffalo.

For 250 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been at the forefront of the nation’s engineering excellence, responding when called. From constructing fortifications during the Revolutionary War, to building the infrastructure that saw America’s strength grow militarily and economically, USACE’s mission has always been to deliver engineering solutions for our nation’s toughest challenges. Learn more about the USACE 250th anniversary at http://www.usace.army.mil/Home/250th.