III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marine named Cyberspace Warfare Non-Commissioned Officer of Year

Photo By 2nd Lt. Lea Pohalski | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Charles Grubbs, a native of Florida and a defensive cyberspace operator with 3d Cyber Warfare Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG), poses for a photo at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 13, 2026. Grubbs was interviewed by III MIG Communication, Strategy and Operations, sharing his recent achievement as Cyberspace Warfare Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Lea Pohalski) see less | View Image Page

Photo By 2nd Lt. Lea Pohalski | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Charles Grubbs, a native of Florida and a defensive cyberspace...... read more read more

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Charles Grubbs, a native of Florida and a defensive cyberspace operator with 3d Cyber Warfare Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, was named the Cyberspace Warfare Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year on April 7, 2026.

Grubbs said he was both surprised and humbled when he learned he had been selected.

“It was pretty surprising, because I got the email over the weekend,” said Grubbs. “It’s very humbling. You don’t see the other people you’re competing against, so you really don’t know what you’re even comparing yourself to.”

Rather than focusing on recognition, Grubbs emphasized his commitment to mission accomplishment and supporting his team. He credited his leadership for recognizing his efforts and submitting him for the award.

“It’s very humbling that the people I do know thought of me when they went to go put someone up for that award,” said Grubbs. “That means a lot, but it’s almost hard to conceptualize when you don’t really know who you were competing with, you were just doing your job.”

As the weapons lead in the support platoon, Grubbs plays a key role in defensive cyberspace operations, helping safeguard networks and identify malicious activity. His work involves analyzing data and building a comprehensive picture of potential threats.

“It’s basically like you use data to tell a story,” said Grubbs. “You follow the data and figure out what happened. When did they first get on the network? What did they do after that? What are they still doing? You build out a narrative based on the data available.”

Grubbs credited his current assignment and prior experiences with shaping him into the Marine and leader he is today. He emphasized the value of contributing across multiple efforts and mentoring junior Marines.

“I feel very lucky being where I’m at now and having the opportunity to support everybody,” said Grubbs. “Being able to contribute a little bit to everything has been a tremendous opportunity. It’s allowed me to teach Marines and grow alongside them.”

Beyond his operational duties, Grubbs is pursuing a doctorate in cybersecurity at Capitol Technology University, further strengthening his expertise in the cyber domain and enhancing his ability to contribute to the mission.

“I do like what I do, and I like doing it in the Marine Corps,” said Grubbs. “There’s something different about it. There’s a lot of freedom to build things, solve problems, and innovate in ways you may not get elsewhere.”

As cyber continues to evolve as a critical warfighting domain, Marines like Grubbs remain at the forefront, ensuring the security of vital networks and enabling mission success across the Indo-Pacific. His recognition as Cyberspace Warfare NCO of the Year reflects not only individual excellence, but the continued strength and readiness of the Marine Corps in the digital fight.