Wyoming honors military children for strength, sacrifice during Month of the Military Child

Photo By Joseph Coslett | Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry, director of the Joint Staff, Wyoming National Guard, speaks during a proclamation event recognizing the Month of the Military Child at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne, Wyo., April 13, 2026. The event honored the strength and resilience of military-connected children across the state. (Wyoming National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Joseph Coslett | Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry, director of the Joint Staff, Wyoming National Guard,...... read more read more

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — More than 2,000 military-connected children across Wyoming were recognized April 13 as the Wyoming Military Department and the 90th Missile Wing joined Gov. Mark Gordon for a proclamation signing declaring April the Month of the Military Child.

The annual observance highlights the unique challenges military children face, including frequent moves, changing schools and extended separations from parents due to training and deployments.

Senior leaders emphasized the strength of Wyoming’s relationship with its military community and the importance of recognizing the sacrifices made by military families.

“Governor, thank you. On behalf of the men and women in uniform, thank you for your continued support,” said Col. Terrance J. Holmes, commander of the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. “We know the relationship the state of Wyoming has with its military community is strong. The fact that we are able to be here today to recognize this is significant.”

Holmes also highlighted Purple Up Day and other efforts to show support for military families.

“This is a meaningful way to recognize military families, especially our children,” Holmes said. “There are hundreds of military-connected children across Wyoming, and many of us here have children in this community.” Leaders shared personal perspectives on the impact of military service on families, noting the resilience required of military children.

“My two children have experienced deployments and long absences throughout my career,” said Chaplain (Maj.) Matthew D. Sullivan, deputy state chaplain for the Wyoming Army National Guard. “They’re asked to do without someone they rely on, and they don’t fully understand why. It’s not easy.”

Despite those challenges, Sullivan said military children develop a strong understanding of service and sacrifice. “They recognize that our freedom and way of life has a cost,” Sullivan said. “I’m grateful to my children, and to all military children for supporting us on the home front.”

During the proclamation, Gordon highlighted statewide efforts to support military-connected students, including the Purple Star School Program and Wyoming’s participation in the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children.

“Whereas, there are more than 2,000 military-connected children in Wyoming who face unique challenges as a result of their parents’ military service,” Gordon read. “Now, therefore, I do hereby proclaim April 2026 as the Month of the Military Child in Wyoming.”

Leaders emphasized that recognizing military children contributes to a ready and resilient force. “The state of Wyoming stands 100% behind you and your families,” Holmes said. “If there’s anything we can do to support you, we will.”

The Wyoming National Guard joins communities statewide in honoring military children throughout April and encourages schools, organizations and citizens to recognize their contributions and support their continued success.