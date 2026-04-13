DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – The DM50 picnic and car show brought together service members, their families and the Tucson community for a day of connection April 10, 2026.



The annual event is designed to strengthen ties between the installation and the local community while highlighting the mission and people behind the base.



Attendees enjoyed free food and drinks, horseback riding and bounce houses, along with informational booths from military and civilian organizations. Airmen from multiple Air Force Specialty Codes, including the fire department, security forces, K-9 and explosive ordnance disposal, conducted demonstrations giving guests a closer look at mission capabilities.



“My husband and I have attended the DM50 Car Show and Picnic each year since we arrived at Davis-Monthan in 2022,” said Capt. Jadzeah Lanin from the 355th Mission Support Group. “It holds special significance for me as it provides a welcoming space for my husband, a civilian, to feel truly integrated into our extended military family.”



“Military life can be difficult for those who serve,” said Master Sgt. Zachery Harold from the 755th Operations Support Squadron. “It is vital that service members have opportunities to decompress, spend time with their families in a stress-free environment and recharge so they are prepared to accomplish the mission.”



Events like the DM50 picnic and car show continue to foster strong community ties while giving Airmen and civilians an opportunity to connect.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2026 Date Posted: 04.13.2026 17:40 Story ID: 562620 Location: US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DM50 Picnic and Car Show, by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.