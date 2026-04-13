I MEF Marine Performs Above Peers

Photo By Sgt. Morgan Burgess | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph A. Henley, a network administrator with the Communications and Information Technology Support Section (G-6), I Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for a portrait at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 2, 2026. Henley was highlighted for his recent performance, demonstrating occupational field competence, being nominated for the I MEF 2nd quarter meritorious corporal promotion board and submitting a Marine Security Guard package. Henley is a native of Brownwood, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Morgan L. R. Burgess) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Morgan Burgess | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph A. Henley, a network administrator with the...... read more read more

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – In a section for maintaining critical communications across I Marine Expeditionary Force, one junior Marine is setting the standard through professionalism, technical skill and a commitment to growth.

Since arriving last April at the Communications and Information Technology Support Section (G-6), I MEF, Lance Cpl. Joseph Henley, a native of Brownwood, Texas, is a network administrator and has steadily built a reputation among his peers and leadership as a Marine who consistently performs above his grade.

Despite Henley and his team working within a geographically split section at Camp Pendleton he effectively supports a wide range of users. This includes all Marines, from junior enlisted and senior officers in garrison, to deployed personnel in foreign countries. Notwithstanding the limited daily interaction with the full shop, his impact is felt across the unit.

“His dedication inspires not just his peers but his noncommissioned officers and staff, pushing us to constantly improve and adapt our mindsets,” said Sgt. Elijah Muller, a network technician, also with the G-6, I MEF and Henley’s direct supervisor.

Henley’s work within the G-6 has helped the unit refine processes and improve timeliness of support disseminated to exercises and task forces. The team manages the Marine Corps Enterprise Network, the Marine Corps’ primary network, providing communications to Marines worldwide and ensuring support is appropriately distributed throughout I MEF.

Henley’s approach to his duties goes beyond technical execution. Known amongst his peers for seeking additional responsibility, he actively looks for ways to improve himself and those around him. That mindset has made him an influential presence, causing Henley’s work ethic to resonate throughout the section.

Beyond his technical abilities, Henley is recognized for his character. Described as genuine and direct within his peer group, he prioritizes honesty and loyalty; traits that reinforce the Marine Corps’ core values.

Henley’s background played a significant role in shaping his resilience and approach to challenges.

“One of the most profound lessons of my life was not from a classroom, but on my middle school football field,” he said, recalling a time he briefly quit the team after a loss. His father later took him to his coach and urged him to ask for his place on the team again. “Had I given in to temporary hardship, I would have been robbed of the chance to build my resiliency,” Henley said. “Anything truly worthwhile is forged in the fires of adversity,” a lesson that continues to guide him in his Marine Corps career.

Muller compared Henley to a Marine who had a lasting impact on his own career, highlighting similarities in demeanor and leadership potential.

“He reminds me a lot of one of the NCOs that trained me when I was a junior Marine; quiet, knowledgeable, and constantly striving to take responsibilities above their grade, just like Lance Cpl. Henley does now,” said Muller.

Henley’s performance and initiative have already translated into future opportunities. After learning about the Marine Security Guard program from his career planner, he quickly submitted a package to volunteer for the program and further his experiences in the Marine Corps.

After speaking to a retired Marine who completed a three-year tour as a Marine Security Guard, traveling abroad and learning about different cultures, Henley was inspired to pursue opportunities beyond his immediate surroundings. The retired Marine’s experiences and stories influenced Henley’s decision, underscoring the value of exploring the world and gaining new perspectives.

G-6 leadership has also nominated Henley for the 2nd quarter I MEF meritorious corporal promotion board, expressing confidence in his ability to take on the role of NCO. Henley will compete in front of a board comprised of senior enlisted Marines and be evaluated on his leadership and technical abilities. If chosen as the victor, Henley will be promoted at an accelerated rate compared to his peers.

As Henley continues to develop within his military occupational field and as a Marine, his leadership remains confident that his influence will extend far beyond his current unit.

“Lance Cpl. Henley consistently performs above his peers and will benefit the Marine Corps wherever it may send him,” said Muller, “I have full faith in his abilities to achieve whatever goals he sets.”