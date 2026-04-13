FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Donald L. Durand, 25, of Stockton, California, killed during World War II,will be interred April 13, 2026 in Santa Nella, California. Cherokee Memorial Park and Funeral Home will coordinate services and interment.



In early 1944, Durand piloted a P-38-J-10LO “Lightning” assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron, 20th Fighter Group. On Feb. 4, was reported missing in action after failing to return from a bomber escort mission to Mainz, Germany. Another pilot in Durand’s squadron reported witnessing an anti-aircraft artillery round hit the left engine of Durand’s aircraft, causing it to smoke and slowly descended over Liège, Belgium. There was no report of Durand bailing out or the aircraft crashing. His remains were not accounted for following the war.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Durand on July 28, 2025.

For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Durand, please visit: [https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4281721/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-patton-m/](https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4457072/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-durand-d/)

U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Cherokee Memorial Park and Funeral Home 209-334-9613.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2026 Date Posted: 04.13.2026 15:56 Story ID: 562612 Location: SANTA NELLA, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lost WWII Flyer Will Be Laid to Rest in Santa Nella, California, by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.