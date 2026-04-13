Photo By Jessie Hudson | Retirees from the Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) are recognized during a retirement...... read more read more Photo By Jessie Hudson | Retirees from the Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) are recognized during a retirement ceremony at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 10, 2026. Six individuals were honored for more than 200 combined years of military and federal service supporting Soldiers in recovery, transition and readiness. see less | View Image Page

SRU honors six retirees for decades of service to Soldiers Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) honored six retirees Friday at a ceremony, recognizing more than 200 combined years of military and federal service dedicated to caring for Soldiers.



The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Col. Sarah Simmons, SRU commander, and by Command Sgt. Maj. Michelle Newman.



Each retiree followed a different path, yet all shared a common mission — supporting Soldiers through recovery, transition, and readiness.



Mr. Amin Amat served 20 years on active duty as an infantryman, lab technician, and flight medic, followed by 25 years in civil service. His work spanned the emergency room, the Warrior Transition Battalion (WTB), and later the SRU.



“Taking care of Soldiers,” Amat said when asked about his favorite part of the job. “We never leave anyone behind.”



After 45 years of service, Amat said he is not done working but simply beginning a new chapter.



Mrs. Elaine Kelly retires after 42 years of federal service, beginning at the Department of Veterans Affairs. In 1987, she became the first hospital discharge planner at Martin Army Community Hospital and later helped establish the Warrior Transition Battalion (WTB), now known as the SRU.



When asked what she would miss most, Kelly said, “The people.”



“The will of God will never take me anyplace that His grace will not protect me,” she added.



Mrs. Laurie Hairston began her nursing career in 1998 and built a career in psychiatric nursing, serving 21 years in federal service. She began working at the former hospital in 2005 and spent much of her career supporting Soldiers in recovery.



Her message to Soldiers remained consistent: “Participate in your own rescue.”



Hairston said she will miss caring for Soldiers the most.



Mr. William Johnston served in the Marine Corps, the Army, and federal service, totaling 42 years. As a deployable training and operations specialist, he worked closely with Soldiers and staff across multiple roles.



He said he will miss the people, both Soldiers and his coworkers, as he looks forward to spending more time with family and to pursuing personal interests.



Mr. Bobby Jones joined the Army in 1981 and served 24 years in finance, retiring as the noncommissioned officer in charge of the main finance office at Fort Benning. He continued to serve as the SRU finance supervisor, supporting Soldiers and the mission.



“Don’t put off what you can do today,” Jones said. “Tomorrow is not promised.”



Upon retiring, he plans to travel and spend more time with family.



Mr. George Scruggs concludes 38 years of service across the Air Force, the Army, and the Department of Defense. His roles included radiology technician, cost analysis officer, infantryman, training specialist, and transition specialist at the SRU.



“In life, you will sometimes get knocked down,” Scruggs said. “But don’t allow yourself to get knocked out.”



He said he looks forward to traveling, focusing on his business, and enjoying retirement.



Although their careers spanned different roles and decades, each retiree remained committed to one purpose — ensuring Soldiers received the care and support they needed. That commitment will live on in the Soldiers they cared for and the teams they helped shape.