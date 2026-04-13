U.S. Marines participate in Advanced Radio Frequency Intelligence Operations Course

Photo By Sgt. Angela Wilcox | U.S. Marines with Advanced Radio Frequency Intelligence Operators Course 26-1 conduct a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel drill at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 26, 2026. ARFIOC is a 28-day course that develops proficiency in using modern technologies to sense, track, and identify enemy systems, increasing combat efficiency in near-peer environments. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines participated in the Advanced Radio Frequency Intelligence Operators Course (ARFIOC) 26-1 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 26, 2026, led by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command (MARCENT) and sponsored by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). A program focused on advancing signals intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities in support of operational forces.

ARFIOC builds on foundational Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) training by providing intermediate to advanced instruction in electromagnetic spectrum awareness, radio frequency theory, signal identification, signal characterization, and advanced geolocation techniques. The course is designed to refine technical proficiency and prepare Marines to operate in complex and contested electromagnetic environments.

Originally developed during the 2015 Marine Corps SIGINT Strategy Working Group, ARFIOC addresses training gaps identified during pre-deployment cycles and has been hosted by MARCENT since Fiscal Year 2017. In Fiscal Year 2026, CENTCOM adopted ARFIOC as a training platform to support deploying SIGINT units.

The course progresses through foundational instruction, individual skills development, advanced operator training, and culminates in a complex, live radio frequency scenario known as the Culminating Exercise (CULEX). Throughout the evolution, Marines operate in a layered electromagnetic environment replicating pacing threat conditions and are challenged with tactical and operational problem sets. Training events include multi-domain reconnaissance and surveillance, signal reconnaissance target development, static and mobile SIGINT operations, and contingency response scenarios such as Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) missions in contested environments. These exercises require distributed teams to detect, analyze, and geolocate signals while maneuvering and adapting to changing conditions.

“ARFIOC is about sharpening the skills that directly impact operational readiness,” said Master Gunnery Sgt. Rafael Alcala, ARFIOC course director. “Our Marines are learning to operate confidently in contested electromagnetic environments and provide commanders with timely, relevant intelligence. That level of technical competence and adaptability is critical to success in today’s operational landscape.”

ARFIOC incorporates both digital and analog signal sets, frequency-agile communications, high-frequency targeting, and advanced direction-finding techniques to mirror modern operational challenges. Written and practical evaluations measure student progression and provide feedback to continuously refine the program of instruction. In addition to strengthening tactical proficiency, ARFIOC serves as a venue to test emerging technologies and inform future SIGINT training requirements. By advancing individual expertise and reinforcing unit readiness, the course prepares Marines to support commanders in competition and conflict across the electromagnetic spectrum.

"This course has honestly been one of the best training opportunities I’ve had,” said Cpl. Coby Prociw, a student in ARFIOC 26-1. “It forces you to think and adapt in real time instead of just going through the motions. The scenarios feel real, and it’s definitely making me more confident and better prepared for when we have to do this outside of training."

With ARFIOC 26-1 complete, course leadership continues refining the program of instruction based on student performance and operational feedback to ensure the curriculum remains aligned with evolving mission requirements. The next iteration of ARFIOC is tentatively planned for fall 2026, continuing the effort to advance Marine Corps signals intelligence readiness and prepare the joint force for future operational demands.