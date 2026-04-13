Munson Offers Car Seat Safety Checks Ahead of Summer Travel

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas -- As summer approaches and military families prepare for PCS moves, road trips, and visits with loved ones, Munson Army Health Center can help ensure your youngest passengers are traveling safely in the car by inspecting that their car seat is properly installed and correctly fitted in your vehicle. Car seat safety checks are available by appointment, giving families access to trained professionals who can confirm their child’s seat is installed and adjusted correctly before hitting the road.

“Even the most attentive parents can unknowingly install a car seat incorrectly,” said Jennifer Smith, a Munson health care professional and a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician. “These quick checks provide peace of mind and help ensure children are as safe as possible every time they ride.”

Why a Car Seat Check Matters Car seat safety is not a one-time task. As children grow and family needs change, periodic checks are essential. Smith recommends scheduling a check if:

Your child has outgrown their current seat or transitioned to a new one

You’ve repositioned the car seat within your vehicle or installed it in a different vehicle

The seat has been reinstalled after cleaning or traveling

You’re preparing for a long road trip or seasonal travel

You’re unsure if your seat is installed correctly

According to safety experts, a significant number of car seats are installed incorrectly—often due to loose installation, improper harness positioning, or incorrect seat angle.

What to Expect During an Inspection A certified car seat inspector will walk families through a comprehensive check, which typically takes 15–20 minutes. During the appointment, they will:

Ensure the seat is properly secured using the seat belt or LATCH system

Check that the harness fits snugly and is positioned correctly for the child’s size

Confirm the seat is at the correct angle for safety and comfort

Verify the seat is appropriate for the child’s age, height, and weight

Review manufacturer guidelines and expiration dates

Provide hands-on education so caregivers feel confident installing and adjusting the seat on their own

“The goal is not only to correct any issues, but also to empower families with the knowledge to maintain proper car seat safety over time,” said Smith.

Appointments are quick, convenient, and designed to fit into busy schedules. To schedule a car seat safety check, call 913-684-6604