From Strategic Thought to Operational Impact: Air University in the Joint Force

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Airpower succeeds when decisions outpace operations and adversaries. It can fail when the decision-cycle cannot or does not keep up.

That’s the challenge.

In today’s environment, advantage comes down to how quickly and effectively leaders translate national objectives into operational action. It’s not always about having more information. It’s about making sense of the information you have and acting in time.

That takes judgment, experience, and leaders and staffs who can make decisions when conditions aren’t ideal.

Air University exists to meet that need.

The institution educates joint warfighters and provides insight that shapes how the force is developed, resourced and employed. Its impact shows up where policy becomes strategy, strategy becomes plans, and plans become operations, supporting decisions across the Joint Staff and Combatant Commands as well as Headquarters US Air Force.

Lt. Gen. Daniel H. Tulley, commander and president of Air University, said the connection between education and operational outcomes is central to the mission.

“Our obligation is to produce Joint Warfighters with unmatched air domain expertise. We do this best when we link professional military education directly to real-world operational challenges,” Tulley said.

“Airmen must understand how the military instrument of national power can create options for our elected leaders. They must understand how to realize the full potential of national power integrated effectively across the US Government and with our allies and partners. We educate Airmen to develop, shape, and influence strategies and plans. They must be able to think ‘in time’ – both short and long term. Perhaps more importantly, we educate Airmen toexecutestrategies and plans. Strategy and execution are inseparable when it comes to fighting and winning our nation’s wars. The decision making this demands – for leaders, teams, and individuals – is not for the faint of heart.”

Those decisions happen every day.

Leaders align forces to national priorities, develop the strategy, design campaigns and make resource decisions under pressure. That work takes place inside the Joint Staff, combatant command headquarters, and air components responsible for planning and execution. Air University contributes directly in those environments.

Across its schools and programs, the university prepares Airmen, joint service personnel, international partners and defense professionals who help shape strategic decisions, force development, doctrine and campaign design. At every level, the focus is consistent. Prepare leaders to think clearly, assess risk and deliver sound recommendations when it matters most.

The School of Advanced Air and Space Studies offers one example of how that development takes place. Students study both military history and theory to equip them to work through complex problems, challenge assumptions and explain their reasoning in situations where there are no easy answers. That experience carries forward into the positions graduates take on across the Department of War.

“Strategic leadership requires deep comprehension of the use of force, patience, and historical perspective,” said Col. Robert E. O’Keefe, commandant and dean of SAASS. “We challenge students to examine the application of all elements of power, to understand alliances dynamics, and to design military action in ways that support long-term national interests.”

Air University’s role extends beyond education. It brings integrated capability to operational problems inside planning and doctrine development. Through the Air Force Research Institute, the LeMay Center, the Air Force Institute of Technology and faculty-led research across the enterprise, the university provides wargaming, operational analysis, doctrine development and technical expertise tied to real-world challenges.

This work supports Combatant Command planning cycles, Joint Staff development efforts and Headquarters Air Force programming. It helps inform how campaigns are structured, how forces are positioned and how emerging capabilities are integrated into operations.

Air University operates as a connected enterprise that links education, research, doctrine and operational problem-solving into outputs that support decision-making. Strategic analysis informs senior leader discussions. Operational education connects planning to execution. Technical expertise supports force design and integration. Doctrine development shapes how the force fights.

Together, these efforts provide insight into where it matters most, at the point of decision. Air University also engages decision-makers within their working environments, including planning cycles, staff working groups, exercises, wargames and policy forums. This ensures its contributions are understood and applied as decisions are developed and refined.

The results are reflected across the force.

Air University is integrated into planning efforts. Its analysis informs campaign design. Its doctrine shapes how operations are conducted. Its graduates support decision-making across the Department.

This contributes to better alignment between military action and national objectives, more effective integration of airpower and reduced risk in complex environments.

The pace and complexity of the operational environment continue to increase.

Decision timelines are shorter. The pace of operations is accelerating. The consequences of misalignment are greater. These conditions place a premium on leaders who can think clearly and act decisively.

“Technology will continue to evolve, and we should only expect the pace to accelerate and complexity to increase” Tulley said. “What we must continually seek to improve is the ability of our leaders to make sense of the environment, to understand the strategic implications of their recommendations and provide clear, informed advice that outpaces our adversaries.”

Air University develops that capability and applies it across the Joint Force. Its graduates are serving across the Joint Staff, Combatant Commands, and Headquarters Air Force contributing to decisions that shape how the force is developed, resourced and employed.

Its impact is not always visible in the moment.

It shows up in the quality of a plan, the coherence of a campaign and the decisions that hold both under pressure and under fire.

In an environment where decision advantage matters, those outcomes make the difference.