SETAF-AF presents Order of Saint Michael to Italian WWII paratrooper Paola Del Din

Photo By Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness, senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and Paola Del Din, the first Italian female parachutist to jump into combat, pose for a photo after Del Din received the Order of Saint Michael Award during a ceremony at her home in Italy, April 9, 2026. The Order of Saint Michael Award, presented on behalf of the U.S. Army Aviation Association of America, honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the Army Aviation community and those whose actions have profoundly shaped airborne operations, heritage and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy — Paola Del Din, one of Italy’s most storied World War II partisans and a pioneering figure in airborne history, received the prestigious Order of Saint Michael Award during a ceremony at her residence, April 9, 2026.

Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness, senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), presented the award in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to the airborne community and her enduring legacy of courage.

“Recognizing Ms. Del Din here, traveling from the base that bears her family’s name, is a privilege for all of us,” said Harness. “Her service, her bravery, and her life-long dedication to the ideals we defend continue to inspire generations of paratroopers on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Del Din, at 102 years old, remains a symbol of resistance, sacrifice and the shared history between Italian and American airborne forces. She became the fourteenth civilian to receive the Order of Saint Michael Award.

“It is an honor to receive this award,” said Del Din. “I fondly remember the great kindness of the American aviators when I flew with them and I’m grateful to still be involved with the greater airborne community.”

Del Din’s wartime service remains singular in military history. As a young member of the Italian resistance, she volunteered for some of the most dangerous missions of the conflict, crossing lines in Florence, traveling in makeshift vehicles to transport information across the regions. In September of 1944, she attended a four-day paratrooper course in San Vito dei Normanni, southern Italy, with the aim of being able to return to the north more quickly in the fight for freedom.

On April 9, 1945, she became the first woman to conduct a combat parachute jump to deliver important documents to advancing Allied units, landing in Friuli, northeast Italy, a territory still occupied by Germans, Cossacks, and Fascists.

Her actions 81 years ago contributed to the liberation of northeast Italy and cemented her place among the most decorated female veterans of the era. Over the decades, she has remained an advocate for airborne heritage, democratic values, and the memory of those who fought for Italy’s freedom.

“My hope is that, even in some small way, others are inspired to do something positive for their country,” said Del Din. “It takes regular people to stand up and fight for what they believe in. That’s what my family did back then, and that’s what we need to ensure a brighter future.”

The Order of Saint Michael Award, presented by the U.S. Army Aviation Association of America, honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the Army Aviation community. While traditionally associated with aviators and aviation supporters, the award also recognizes those whose actions have profoundly shaped airborne operations, heritage and esprit de corps. Recipients are selected for their leadership, service and lasting impact on the broader aviation and airborne profession.

“Ms. Del Din embodies the spirit of the Order of Saint Michael,” said Harness. “Her courage under fire, the commitment to her fellow comrades in arms and her lifelong dedication to preserving airborne history reflect the highest ideals of our profession.”

The ceremony also highlighted the longstanding partnership between U.S. and Italian forces stationed in Vicenza at Caserma Ederle and Del Din.

Caserma Del Din, the installation named in honor of her brother, Renato Del Din, an officer in the Alpine troops deployed in the mountains, who was killed in action in 1944, stands as a daily reminder of the Del Din family’s commitment to freedom. His valor and sacrifice inspired Paola to take the nom de guerre “Renata” as she carried out more than eleven combat fights in support of partisan operations.

“Her story is part of our story,” Harness said. “Honoring her today strengthens the bond between our nations and reinforces the values we defend together.”

Following the presentation, Del Din expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices made for freedom.

“It was nothing I did alone, it was my country and my brotherhood that liberated us… I am free, that is the point.”

SETAF-AF and the 173rd Airborne Brigade, headquartered at Caserma Del Din, routinely train alongside Italian paratroopers, continuing a legacy of cooperation that stretches back to World War II. Del Din’s presence serves as a living bridge between past and present, reminding Soldiers of the human stories behind the institutions they serve.