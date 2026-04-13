Navy to Conduct Hurricane Preparedness/Disaster Response Exercise

NORFOLK, Va - Personnel at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads will join naval commands across the U.S. East Coast to participate in HURRICANE EXERCISE/CITADEL GALE (HURREX/CG) 2026 from April 13\, 2026 – April 24\, 2026.

HURREX/CG 2026 is an annual exercise led by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) to certify the fleet’s ability to respond to destructive weather and to ensure the readiness of our shore infrastructure to support the warfighter. The exercise will simulate a major hurricane, forcing afloat and shore-based commands to execute their disaster preparedness and recovery plans ahead of the 2026 hurricane season.

"Readiness is not a static state; it must be constantly tested and proven. HURREX/CG 2026 is that test. We will rigorously evaluate our command and control, our infrastructure's resilience, and our ability to sustain mission-critical functions in a crisis,” said Captain Matt Olson, NSA Hampton Roads Commanding Officer. “This exercise will demonstrate that we are prepared to face the storm, protect our people, and ensure our warfighters have the support they need."

This year’s exercise places a new emphasis on testing the resilience of our installations. Following a recent realignment, CNIC is now responsible for installation public works, and HURREX/CG 26 will be the first test of this new command structure in a crisis scenario. Scenarios will include validating our ability to maintain mission-critical functions, like power and water, during a simulated catastrophic failure.

The exercise is a crucial opportunity to validate command and control procedures and strengthen partnerships with local and state emergency management agencies, ensuring a unified response when it matters most.

While exercise scenarios are designed to be minimally disruptive, some measures may cause increased traffic or delays in accessing the installation.

For real-time updates on exercise impacts, please follow our social media channels: https://www.facebook.com/NSAHamptonRoads.