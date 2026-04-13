Moody AFB’s 38th Rescue Squadron Honors Air Force Hero with Special Film Screening

Photo By Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell | An 38th Rescue Squadron patch is displayed during an engagement at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 10, 2026. During the engagement Moody Airmen were given the opportunity to watch The Last Full Measure to honor the sacrifice of A1C William Hart Pitsenbarger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell | An 38th Rescue Squadron patch is displayed during an engagement at Moody Air Force...... read more read more

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Sixty years ago, Airman First Class William H. Pitsenbarger made the ultimate sacrifice on a battlefield in Vietnam, placing the lives of his fellow soldiers above his own. To honor his heroism, the 38th Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base hosted a special screening of The Last Full Measure, a powerful film that chronicles his courage and the tireless efforts of those who fought to see his valor recognized with the Medal of Honor.

Pitsenbarger graduated high school in 1962, joined the Air Force and trained as a pararescueman, learning parachuting, jungle survival, scuba, firefighting and rescue medicine. By 1965, he was in Vietnam, completing more than 250 missions, including a daring rescue from a burning minefield that earned him the Airman’s Medal. On April 11, 1966, Pitsenbarger descended into the dense jungle near Saigon, where 134 infantrymen were surrounded by 500 Viet Cong troops. He organized evacuations, distributed ammunition and chose to stay behind when helicopters were forced to withdraw.

“The story of A1C William Hart Pitsenbarger is unlike any other in Air Force history,” said Mark Godwin, 23d Wing historian. “He’s the only Pararescueman to receive the Medal of Honor. ‘Pits,’ as his teammates called him, was off duty that day but volunteered to fly into an intense firefight to aid the 1st Infantry Division. Lowered more than 100 feet into the jungle under fire, he cared for the wounded, prepared casualties for evacuation and even stayed behind when his helicopter came under enemy attack. Pits distributed ammunition, provided medical aid and ultimately sacrificed his life, saving over 60 men that day.”

Mortally wounded while defending the soldiers, he saved countless lives through his bravery. Originally awarded the Air Force Cross, his decoration was upgraded in 2000 to the Medal of Honor, making him the 59th Air Force recipient and only the sixth enlisted Airman to receive the nation’s highest military award.

The Last Full Measure captures more than just battlefield heroics. It tells the story of Pitsenbarger’s family and comrades who refused to let his deeds fade into obscurity. Their decades-long effort to secure proper recognition reflects the enduring impact of his sacrifice.

This screening serves as more than just a film showing. It offers the Moody Air Force Base community a chance to pause, reflect and remember the legacy of sacrifice and service at the heart of the story. For Senior Master Sgt. Isaac Meese, 38th Rescue Squadron operations superintendent and one of the event’s organizers, the impact goes far beyond the screen.

“Highlighting Air Force history is a big part of this,” said Meese. “While the focus may be on PJs, there’s a much bigger story behind it and bringing the base together to experience it helps keep that legacy alive and meaningful for today’s Airmen.”

As Moody AFB commemorates Pitsenbarger’s legacy, his story serves as a timeless reminder: the measure of a hero is not in the medals they receive but in the lives they touch and the courage they inspire.