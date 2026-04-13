Texas Air National Guard Strengthens Regional Partnerships at FIDAE Air and Space Show

The Texas Air National Guard joined over 100 airmen from across the globe to showcase its capabilities at the FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio) International Air and Space Show, held from April 7-12. This prestigious event is the largest air and trade show in South America and serves as a platform for military and civilian aerospace demonstrations and exhibitions. The Texas Air National Guard’s participation featured four C-130J Super Hercules from the 136th Airlift Wing, providing essential cargo transportation and personnel movement support, along with the Contingency Response Airmen. The show also highlighted the involvement of a Texas Air National Guard MQ-9 Reaper from the 147th Attack Wing, Ellington Field. This participation not only displayed the Texas Air National Guard's diverse capabilities but also contributed to deepening its partnerships in the region. One of the C-130J aircraft was on display throughout the event, allowing attendees to interact with the crew and gain firsthand insight into the aircraft’s capabilities. This static display provided an invaluable opportunity for the Chilean Air Force and visitors to engage directly with the airmen behind the mission. “Continuing our 18 year-long partnership with the nation of Chile, events like FIDAE help us to show our partners capabilities,” said Brigadier General Andrew Camacho, Deputy Adjutant General-Air, Texas Air National Guard, noting that “this partnership contributes directly to regional security by demonstrating to our partner Chile that they have a peer they can lean on and collaborate with.” The air show featured live demonstrations, including performances by the F-35 Lightning II, Wings of Blue Parachute Team, and the C-130J. In addition, static displays of the F-35, C-130J, and MQ-9 gave attendees an up-close look at the cutting-edge technology used by the Texas Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force. U.S. military participation underscored the enduring partnership between the Texas Air National Guard and Chile, reinforcing the region’s security through collaboration and mutual support. The Texas Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force's involvement allowed airmen to strengthen military-to-military relationships and demonstrate their commitment to the region's stability. The Texas Air National Guard has partnered with Chile since 2009 through the State Partnership Program. For Texas and Chile, it creates opportunities for high-level exchanges and cooperation in civic-military activities, such as tactical, humanitarian and disaster-response missions. Through these exchanges, we are able to strengthen the US-Chile defense partnership.