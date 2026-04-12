15th MEU Marine Earns Meritorious Staff Sergeant Promotion, NCO of the Year Service-Level Award Amid TF Ashland Deployment

CEBU, Philippines– A domineering voice thatcan’thelp but be heard slices through the humid air aboard Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). The voice is powerful, clear, unwavering, and belongs to a Marine whose presence commands attention despite her small stature.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Chardonnay Schwartz moves with deliberate energy across the deck, her voice a constant driving force as she instructs Marines anddemonstratesskills during her Marine Corps Martial Arts Program course.She isin her element:loud, leading from the front– as always– doing more thanwhat’sexpectedas the ammunition chief of Task Force Ashland and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

As the Marines train, drenched and exhausted, Gunnery Sgt. Esmeralda Castro, TF Ashland's maintenance chief, approaches Schwartz, cutting through the noise with a single word, "Congratulations."

The authoritative voice was stunned into silence. Schwartz, who just moments before was a picture of dominant leadership, was speechless. The night prior, she had deliberately turned off her phone, shielding herself from the results of the meritorious promotionsannouncement from Headquarters, Marine Corps. “I truthfully didn’t want to know the outcome,” Schwartz admitted. “I feared being myself and doing my job wasn’t worth the recognition.”

While Schwartz may not stand taller than some of her peers, on April 2, she certainly stood above them during her meritorious promotion ceremony on the flight deck.The momentbroughthera wave of pride,immediatelyfollowed byaweight of new responsibilities as she continues her deployment with TF Ashland, a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force embarked aboard Ashland.

The meritorious promotion program is intensely competitive,but Schwartz’s promotion was only the beginning of a remarkable week for her.A day later,on April 3,Schwartz learned she had also been selectedasthe2025 Marine Corps Ammunition Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, a pinnacle achievement in her occupationalfield. This service-levelaward recognized her exceptional performance in managing the 15th MEU's ammunition allowance, valued at over $25 million, and her direct role in the successful planning and execution of multiple live-fire exercises across the Indo-Pacific.

These twin achievements, she reminded herself, were not just for herand grounded her with a renewed sense of purposeasa new staffNCO. “It’s about the Marines, the ones that are struggling to wake up in the morning, struggling to find purpose,"Schwartzexplained. "This has showed me that even when life is throwing punches from every direction, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.”

"Sergeant Schwartz truly embodies the 'whole Marine concept,' demonstrating a rare combination of exceptional motivation, proficiency, and leadership," said Castro. "She is a natural leader whose influence elevates the entire unit. She consistently leads from the front, inspiring her fellow Marines through an unparalleled work ethic and unwavering determination. Her exceptional leadership was not just a contribution but a decisive factor in the 15th MEU's operational success. This meritorious promotion is a direct reflection of her ability to not only excel in her own duties but to raise the performance of all those she leads."

Schwartz's drive is deeply rooted in her upbringing in Washington Township, New Jersey. Long before she wore a Marine Corps uniform, she would put on her grandfather's Army uniform and salute the man shesoughtto emulate. She said that in time, her admiration grew into her own personal calling. Raised in a single-parent household, Schwartz said she learned resilience and responsibility as daily lessons.

"Growing up in a single-parent home forced me to rise to the occasion," Schwartz said. "One thing that is a core value to me is protecting and helping the ones I love. This is something that I carry with me daily, as the Marine Corps has become my family."

This ethos is the foundation of her leadership style. She embodies the principle of leading from the front, voluntarily shouldering critical responsibilities beyond her primary duty as an ammunition chief. She also serves as a Marine Corps martial arts instructor, the training chief for TF Ashland and the 15th MEU’s barracks manager. Schwartz said her multiple roles are not burdens, but opportunities to instill discipline and foster success in her fellow Marines.

"My Marines are part of my success because without them, I would not be here today," she said. "They have shown me the importance of being a leader rather than a boss. It requires listening and constructive criticism." An example of where her leadership philosophy and technical abilities were put into practice wasjust before TF Ashland’s deployment, when Schwartz mentored two junior Marines taskedtocreatea complex plan to move ammunition from shore to ship. Though they had never worked together, she guided them as they successfully combined their skills to develop a "no-fail product." For Schwartz, it was a reaffirming moment that the most rewarding part of leadership is helping Marines unlock their own potential.

Her senior enlisted advisor, Master Sgt. Matthew Hall, pointed out her performance during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training in 2025 as a prime example of her versatility and unwavering commitment. During the exercise, Schwartz stepped far outside her primary military occupational specialty as an ammunition chief and assumedresponsibility as the afloat embarkation chief, seamlessly coordinating complex amphibious movements. Her ability to not only adapt but excel in a role she was not formally trained for did not go unnoticed.

“Staff Sergeant Schwartz sets the highest standard as a SNCO when it comes toaccomplishingany task that is put in front of her. She enjoys being challenged even outside of her normal duties,” Hall said. “The fact that we can put her in any billet within the command and she will excel there shows her dedication and desire to succeed not only for the unit, but also for her personal pride inaccomplishingthe mission.She’smy ‘Swiss Army Knife’ at the MEU.”

ForLt. Col. Matt Bride,theexecutive officer of the 15th MEU andthe commander of troopsfor TF Ashland, hesaidSchwartz’simpact has been clear fromthe dayone.

"From the moment ImetStaff Sergeant Schwartz, her presence and impact across the command has been undeniable. You can feel her drive and the sheer force of her will in every task that she has been given.”Bridesaid.“To earn a meritorious promotion and be named the Marine Corps' Ammunition Noncommissioned Officer of the Year in the same week is almost unheard of, but itdoesn'tsurprise me in the slightest.

“Sheisn'tjust an outstanding Marine; she sets the standard. I couldn't be prouder to have her in this unit, not just for what she accomplishes, but for the powerful inspiration she provides to every single Marine sheleads."Bride said.

As she pins on the rank of staff sergeant, Schwartz said she views her promotion not as a personal award, but as a call to greater service. She plans to pursue advanced instructor certifications in MCMAP and Force Fitness to build further resilience and improve readiness in her unit. Her long-term goals include earning a master's degree in supply chain management andsubmittingfor appointment as a warrant officer after a successful tour as a drill instructor.

“The promotion from sergeant to staff sergeant represents more than my ability to accomplish tasks,” Schwartz concluded. “It reflects the responsibility to mentor, lead, and take care of Marines at the next level. It means empowering and caring for the Marines under my charge.”