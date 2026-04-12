Volunteer contributions continue to make Camp Humphreys shine

Photo By Spc. Damilola Awe | Winners from each of the six categories, including active duty, civilian, family member, local national, retiree and youth, pose with their certificates of appreciation and the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and 8th Army command teams at the annual U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Volunteer of the Year Award Ceremony stands together at the Morning Calm Center in Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 9, 2026. The selfless service and dedication of USAG Humphreys volunteers helps improve the morale and welfare of the garrison community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Damilola Awe) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Damilola Awe | Winners from each of the six categories, including active duty, civilian, family...... read more read more

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys' Army Community Service hosted its annual Volunteer of the Year awards reception at the Morning Calm Center, April 9, to express gratitude to its 1,200 volunteers who logged more than 80,000 hours in 2025.

"Your selfless acts, big and small, create a network of support that is the bedrock of our community," Col. Kristen Steinbrecher, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Humpheys told the more than 170 volunteers and family members in attendance. "Thank you for your time, your energy and your heart."

Community members nominated more than 100 eligible volunteers for their contributions in 2025, and individual winners were chosen from six categories, including active duty, civilian, family member, local national, retiree and youth.

Lt. Gen. Joe Hilbert, commanding general, Eighth Army, and keynote speaker, addressed the audience after Cpl. Anthony Baso, a vocalist with Eighth Army Band's Jazz Combo, sang soulful renditions of the Korean and U.S. national anthems.

"BTS has got nothin' on your pipes," Hilbert told Baso, which drew chuckles from the audience.

Hilbert riffed off the ceremony's theme: "Shining a Light on our Volunteers," and reminded guests of the deeper value or "light" a community receives from its volunteers.

"80,000 hours is a powerful number, but it's just the tip of the iceberg," he said. "Each hour has a ton of impact under it that we don't necessarily see."

One tangible way to represent volunteers' contributions to the community is to convert their hours into a dollar value based on the national average hourly wage ($34.79).

The estimated value of the 80,116.5 volunteer hours was $2,787,253.04, which was presented via a symbolic check by Chris Bradford, director, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, to the garrison command team.

However, the community at large isn't the only benefactor from volunteerism; in many cases it was the volunteers themselves.

"I do it for fun -- it's not even work," said Staff Sgt. Richard Braun, a horizontal construction engineer with 11th Engineer Battalion, who won the active duty category for the Volunteer of the Year.

Braun served the community primarily by volunteering at the garrison's Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel.There, he performed tasks such as registering and checking in families, along with facilitating playtime, worship songs and art activities for pre-K children.

Braun said he taught preschool for five years before joining the Army.

In addition to supporting the chapels on post, Braun also volunteered through the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS), the Abandoned Bike Program, and stocked shelves at the library.

Makayla Sonnier, a sophomore at Humphreys High School, was the event's overall winner and youth category winner.

Sonnier and HHS National Honor Society's approximately 150 members tutored Humphreys Middle School students, conducted several school cleanups in the areas around the high school, read to elementary school students and assisted with evening events at the garrison's two elementary schools such as hot cocoa nights.

So, what does Sonnier get from volunteering?

"Close friendships," she said brightly through a permasmile and without skipping a beat. "I enjoy serving others who don't get the same opportunities."

Sonnier is no stranger to the community, having lived in Daegu as an elementary student between 2018-2020, before returning to Camp Humphreys in 2024.

In all, volunteers like Sonnier and Braun were part of the 1,216 volunteers who entered hours into the Volunteer Management Information System. Fifty-eight volunteers completed more than 250 hours; 24 volunteers completed more than 500 hours; and 4 members of the Camp Humphreys community each volunteered more than 1,000 hours.

"Camp Humphreys is known as the Army's home in Korea, but that would not be possible without the dedication and hard work of our volunteers," Steinbrecher said.

The Eighth Army Band's Jazz Combo closed the reception with a light, folksy version of John Denver's "Country Roads" as guests took group photos and said goodbye.

2025 Volunteer of the Year winners (and the organization with which they volunteered):

Overall Volunteer of the Year: Makayla Sonnier (HHS National Honor Society) Active Duty: Staff Sgt. Richard Braun (4CMC Chapel / BOSS) Civilian: Lisa Peck (United on the RoK) Family Member: Eunyoung Reynolds (Humphreys Youth Orchestra) Local National: Hui Yeo (Jubilee) Yoo (K-16's Community Activity Center) Retiree: Ray Wood (KORAM - Korean-American Soccer Club) Youth: Makayla Sonnier (HHS National Honor Society)