Arizona Army National Guard Workshop Focuses on evolving role of intelligence

PHOENIX — Military intelligence professionals from across National Guard and active duty components gathered April 11, 2026, for the 3rd annual Military Intelligence Workshop. The workshop focused on the evolving role of military intelligence and its ability to meet the demands of future large-scale combat operations. Experts from across the field discussed staying agile amid evolving threats. Workshop participants examined how modernizing intelligence roles, refining force structures, and improving understanding of emerging technologies will support future operations. Leaders at the workshop emphasized that traditional intelligence frameworks, shaped by counterinsurgency operations over the past two decades, are evolving to meet the demands of near-peer conflict. “The shift from counterinsurgency (COIN) to large-scale combat operations (LSCO) represents a fundamental pivot in how the Army organizes, thinks and fights,” said Master Sgt. Samantha Grant, a senior enlisted adviser assigned to the Office of the Commandant at Fort Huachuca. “From the military intelligence perspective, COIN focused on the population, while LSCO is focused on the enemy through conventional and irregular conflict lenses.” Grant discussed with attendees how future force structures within military intelligence may change to improve adaptability and responsiveness. She outlined how intelligence units are currently organized and how emerging models aim to provide commanders with the capabilities needed for future conflicts. “The MOS modernization is intended to support the division’s need for greater agility, endurance and depth in military intelligence capabilities during large-scale combat operations,” Grant said. The seminar also included an in-depth look at unmanned aerial systems, or drone technology, on the battlefield. Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Hopper, the Arizona Army National Guard G-3 operations sergeant major, led a session examining how different classes of drones are being used around the world and how they are shaping modern intelligence collection. Attendees said the event reflected an ongoing effort to prepare the force for future conflict, where speed, adaptability, and integration across the force will be essential to mission success.