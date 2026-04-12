307th Force Support Squadron welcomes new commander, reinforces support to mission readiness

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg | U.S. Air Force Col. Beth Hart, 307th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 307th Force Support Squadron guidon to Maj. Jennifer Trewett, 307th Force Support Squadron commander, during an assumption of command ceremony April 11, 2026, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Trewett previously served as the 307th Force Support Squadron operations officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg) see less | View Image Page

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La.-- Maj. Jennifer Trewett took command of the 307th Force Support Squadron during a ceremony here April 12, 2026.

The leadership transition ensures continued support for Airmen who drive mission readiness across the 307th Bomb Wing. The 307th FSS provides services that sustain the force behind bomber operations, helping ensure Airmen are prepared to support maintenance, training and operational functions that form the backbone of bomber readiness.

Col. Beth Hart, commander of the 307th Mission Support Group, presided over the ceremony.

Addressing Trewett, she said, “Culture starts with the leader, and I am confident you will be a brave leader, willing to be bold and elevate the squadron to the next level.”

Trewett commissioned in 2012 through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of Missouri. She began her career on active duty as a special agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, conducting criminal and counterintelligence investigations at Hurlburt Field, Florida.

She transitioned to the Air Force Reserve in 2018, where her assignments have included operations manager with the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, and the 93rd Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. In 2023, she assumed her current role as operations officer for the 307th Force Support Squadron.

Addressing members of the 307th Force Support Squadron, Trewett outlined her expectations for the unit.

“I want this to be a squadron where people want to come to work and where our standards are high, expectations are clear, and people feel valued and supported,” she said.

Looking ahead, Trewett emphasized her commitment to the Airmen and the mission.

“You will get a leader who is fully invested in you and in this mission,” she said. “In this mission, I expect accountability at every level, including from myself.”