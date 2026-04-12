Security Forces DOMOPS Training

Photo By Airman Taylor Warehime | U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 121st Security Forces Squadron partnered with Airmen from the 179th Cyberspace Wing for a joint domestic operations training exercise at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, March 8, 2026. Domestic operations training prepares personnel for real-world domestic response situations through exercises involving the taser, oleoresin capsicum spray, PepperBall, and crowd-control formations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman First Class Taylor Warehime). see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman Taylor Warehime | U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 121st Security Forces Squadron...... read more read more

RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OH. - Airmen assigned to the 121st Security Forces Squadron partnered with Airmen from the 179th Cyberspace Wing for a joint domestic operations (DOMOPS) exercise at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, May 8, 2026.

Master Sgt. Sean White with the 121st SFS is a member of the training staff in an intelligence and investigator capacity.

“The DOMOPS exercise is a part of our localized training preparing us for activations involving a real-world capacity of either interacting with or controlling crowds, riots, or protest situations,” said White. “We have several tools that we can utilize, including nonlethal, intelligence, and surveillance capabilities.”

The DOMOPS training prepared personnel for real-world domestic response situations through exercises including the taser, oleoresin capsicum spray, PepperBall, and crowd-control formations, he said. The purpose of tasering and OC spraying the Airmen is to expose them to these tools and develop an understanding of when a situation calls for their use.

“As an Air National Guard base, we’re part of the state,” said White. “So if the state calls upon us to be activated at a domestic operation standpoint, you have to be able to protect and preserve life, community, and assets within the state.”

The overall goal of the joint DOMOPS training is for Airmen to come together to improve coordination, ensure readiness, and ensure everyone makes it home safely, he said. This joint DOMOPS training is the first time members of the 121st SFS have worked with another sister unit in the state of Ohio at this level.

“Starting today off, I had no idea who anyone from the 179th was, but leaving here today, I not only get to go home with a new team, but new friends as well,” said White.

Senior Airman Gabriella Fanco Reidenauer is a member of the 179th SFS who took part in the joining DOMOPS training.

“It definitely taught me how to fight through pain, overcome adversity, keep going no matter what, and complete the mission,” said Reidenauer. “The Rickenbacker group was great. They were accommodating, super helpful, and a lot of fun to be around, and we would love to come back and work with them soon.”