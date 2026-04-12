Tennessee National Guard displays modernized force for recruiting and retention

Photo By Sgt. Grayson Cavaliere | U.S. Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Mark Tyndall and U.S. Army National Guard Lt. Col. William English presented awards to Chris Bell, the winner of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway April 10, 2026. The event highlighted 50 Recruit Sustainment Program Soldiers and introduced the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) in support of the Army's modernization efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grayson Cavaliere) see less | View Image Page

BRISTOL, Tenn. — U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard Recruitment Sustainment Program were administered their oath of enlistment during the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway, marking a key recruiting milestone and highlighting ongoing force modernization efforts. The ceremony, in coordination with the Tennessee Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, took place prior to the start of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, placing new enlistees in front of a large national audience.

“The TNARNG 250 was the perfect flagship event that embodied each tenant, focusing on recruiting efforts, community partnerships and retaining force,” said 1Lt. Tony Lane, an officer with the Tennessee National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion. "Through our partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway we were able to engage and reach thousands of Tennesseans, and over 150 Guardsmen and their families were able to enjoy some good ole fashion Truck Racing."

Leaders mentioned that this is an opportunity to showcase the strength of our force and the commitment of these Soldiers stepping forward to serve. Events like this demonstrate how the Tennessee National Guard continues to grow and remain ready for any mission. This enlistment underlines continued recruiting momentum while reinforcing the Guard’s dual mission to support both state and federal operations. The event also highlighted the transformation of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment as it transitions into a Mobile Brigade Combat Team.

As part of the modernization effort, the unit has begun training on and fielding the Infantry Squad Vehicle, a light tactical platform designed to rapidly transport a nine-Soldier infantry squad across complex terrain. “The Infantry Squad Vehicle increases our speed, mobility and flexibility on the battlefield,” said Sgt. Luke Guy, a Guardsmen with the Tennessee National Guard's 278th Cavalry Regiment. “It represents a significant step forward in how we prepare for future operations.”

The ISV was showcased at the speedway prior to the race, offering attendees a glimpse of emerging Army capabilities and the future of ground combat mobility. Leaders said the partnership between the Tennessee Army National Guard and Bristol Motor Speedway reflects an ongoing effort to connect with communities across the state and inspire future service members.

The Tennessee Army National Guard continues to integrate community outreach with operational readiness, using large-scale events to highlight service opportunities and evolving capabilities.