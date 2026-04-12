155 Medical Group Welcomes Incoming Commander at Change of Command Event

LINCOLN, Nebr. — The 155th Medical Group held a change of command ceremony on April 11, 2026, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska, marking the transition of leadership from Col. Brooke M. Sciuto to Col. Angela M. Ling.

The event began with Ling’s promotion to the rank of colonel, followed by the formal passing of command. Col. Christopher L. Hesse, 155th Air Refueling Wing commander, presided over the ceremony.

Sciuto has led the Medical Group since December 2022, overseeing medical readiness and guiding the unit through a period of high operational tempo. Under her leadership, the Medical Group demonstrated exceptional professionalism during COVID response efforts, major exercises and evaluations, and numerous deployments.

She also helped establish a landmark training partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, expanding opportunities for Airmen to gain critical, hard‑to‑obtain medical skills. During her tenure, the unit added a Critical Care Air transport (CCAT) element and strengthened international relationships through medical exercises with Rwanda and Tanzania. Additionally, she advanced community impact initiatives by helping organize an Innovative Readiness Training mission, which will provide real‑world experience for medics while serving an underserved community.

“Leading the 155th Medical Group has truly been one of the greatest honors of my career,” said Sciuto. “Thank you to the Airmen for trusting me to lead you, for showing up and putting in the work, and for accomplishing the mission time and time again.”

Ling steps into command after serving as the Detachment 1 commander, where she directed key medical readiness operations across the wing. Her selection reflects the expertise she has built since transferring into the Nebraska Air National Guard in 2019, following her prior service on Active Duty, and the leadership she has demonstrated in critical medical readiness roles.

“The Guard has provided me opportunities I could have never predicted,” said Ling. “It’s given my family stability, community, and a sense of purpose that spans generations, and I am honored today to assume command of the 155th Medical Group.”

Hesse praised Ling’s leadership and the perspective she brings to the role. “Her focus on the mission and relentless advocacy for her team is what stood out to me,” he said. “Angie brings a unique synergy to her new position, as she also works on the civilian side at the Global Center for Health Security at UNMC, contributing to disaster health response.”