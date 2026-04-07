Air University hosts Indian Air Force delegation to strengthen warfighter development and operational partnership

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Air University hosted an Indian Air Force delegation March 31, 2026, to demonstrate how it develops expert joint warfighters and contributes to solving operational problems for the Joint Force. The engagement highlighted how professional military education prepares officers to think critically, connect strategy to operations and make decisions in complex environments.



The visit reinforced Air University’s role as a war-fighting institution by aligning education with real-world operational demands and strengthening partnerships that support coalition effectiveness.



“Having international students in our program provides a critical global perspective,” said Dr. Wendy Whitman Cobb, a Strategy and Security Studies professor and deputy commandant of the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies. “Those relationships strengthen our ability to operate with allies and partners, which is fundamental to long-term security.”



The delegation, led by Indian Air Force Group Capt. Shivhumar N. Pohare, a SAASS alumnus, met with leaders from the Air Command and Staff College, SAASS and the LeMay Center. Discussions focused on how Air University integrates education, research and doctrine to prepare officers for operational challenges.



Faculty highlighted how the curriculum develops officers who can translate strategic intent into operational outcomes, reinforcing professional military education as a combat capability that improves Joint Force effectiveness.



“Programs like this teach you how to approach problems in a disciplined and methodical way,” Pohare said. “You evaluate options, compare them and arrive at solutions grounded in experience and knowledge.”



Leaders also discussed how lessons from current conflicts are incorporated into coursework and wargaming, ensuring the curriculum keeps pace with evolving threats.



The delegation examined how Air University trains officers to clearly communicate decision-ready recommendations tied to real-world missions.



“Opportunities like this matter because our partners are essential to coalition operations,” said Lt. Col. Carl Corbin, International Officer School international military student management officer. “They expand our ability to operate globally and effectively.”



The visit included engagements across multiple schools and the Air University Library, giving the delegation a clearer understanding of how education, doctrine and operational experience come together across the institution.



The Indian Air Force is working to strengthen its Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Program, and the engagement provided an opportunity to compare approaches and share best practices.



“By sharing ideas and experiences, we build a common understanding and better prepare for the challenges we face together,” Pohare said. “You begin to see problems differently when you incorporate multiple perspectives.”



Engagements like this strengthen partner integration and reinforce Air University’s role as a trusted operational and educational partner.



As strategic competition continues, exchanges like these ensure Air University remains connected to the environments where decisions are made, helping align coalition capabilities, reduce risk and improve the Joint Force’s ability to deliver combat power when it matters most.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2026 Date Posted: 04.10.2026 16:50 Story ID: 562496 Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air University hosts Indian Air Force delegation to strengthen warfighter development and operational partnership, by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.