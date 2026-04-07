Cadet Command to host annual JROTC National Raider Challenge at Fort Knox

Photo By Savannah Baird | The National Raider Challenge kicked off Oct. 24, 2024, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The 2025-26 championship, hosted by U.S. Army Cadet Command, will begin with a similar ceremony on April 16, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Savannah Baird | The National Raider Challenge kicked off Oct. 24, 2024, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The...... read more read more

Fort Knox, Ky. — For the third year, Fort Knox will host the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps’ National Raider Challenge, which tests cadets’ physical fitness, teamwork and leadership skills under pressure.

The four-day event will begin with an opening ceremony on April16 and conclude with an awards ceremony on April 19.

What to expect:

The opening ceremony will be held at the 1-mile track near the Wilson Road and Eisenhower Avenue intersection, beginning at 5:45 p.m. It will include opening remarks from senior leaders, cannon honors, the national anthem, presentation of the colors, a parade of cadets and a culminating fireworks display.

Following the ceremony, cadets will compete for three days in the Cross Country Rescue, Battle Fit Challenge, Physical Team Test, Gauntlet, 5K Run, Ultimate Raider and One-Rope Bridge events.

Event officials encourage spectators at the event lanes but warn they must stay within clearly marked spectator movement paths and viewing areas.

Due to an influx of additional vehicle and foot traffic, community members can expect longer than normal wait times at installation entry points and Army and Air Force Exchange Service establishments and should plan accordingly.

To help reduce wait times, Wilson Gate will be open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the competition. Individuals should also expect an increase in travel time across the installation and possible road closures in the vicinity of the 1-mile track.

Those planning to attend must have a state REAL ID, in accordance with the REAL ID Act, or other valid ID with accepted supplemental documentation. A visitor pass is also required and can be obtained either in person at the Fort Knox Visitor Center, located at Chaffee Gate, or online.

Editor’s note: For information on installation access and the REAL ID Act, go to the “Access Control” page on the official Fort Knox website.

Accommodations:

For those traveling in a recreational vehicle, the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has parking available athttps://knox.armymwr.com/programs/carlson-campgrounds and the on-post extended-stay lot, as well as behind Kilianski Sports Complex. RVs will not be permitted in event parking lots at any time.

Visitors can park in the Kilianski Sports Complex parking lot for free but should note that the lot does not have power, water or sewer hookups. To rent a spot at Camp Carlson, call (520) 945-5306. To rent a spot at the extended-stay lot, call 502-434-9684.

In addition to about 10 AAFES food trucks that will be present in the JROTC headquarters parking lot, multiple AAFES eateries will have special hours of operation during the competition.

AAFES special hours of operation:

Wilson Express – Thursday, April 16 through Saturday, April 18 from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Main Exchange food court – Thursday, April 16 through Saturday, April 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burger King – Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Taco Bell – Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Transport buses:

Two bus routes will run during the event – the red line for competitors and the blue line for spectators.

The blue line bus hub will be stationed at Building 6555, located across from the JROTC headquarters building. It will make four stops per trip before returning to the bus hub: the 5K Run and Gauntlet lanes, Nelson Clinic, and the Cadet Summer Training medical warehouse (Building 5914).

Event officials state that no competitor or spectator vehicles are authorized to drive directly to the 5K Run or Gauntlet lanes. Those wishing to attend these events must walk or use the blue bus line.

Demonstrations and displays:

In addition to the competition events, there will also be a variety of unit demonstrations and static displays for spectators and competitors to view.

Static displays, which include weapons tables, aircrafts and track vehicles, will be spread out across the 1-mile track.

All demonstrations will take place in the marked area near the band trailer.

Demonstrations schedule:

Friday, April 17 at 2 p.m. – Fort Knox Military Working Dog Detachment demonstration

Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. – Fort Knox Military Working Dog Detachment demonstration

Saturday, April 18 at 11:55 a.m. – U.S. Military Academy Black Nights parachute jump demonstration (weather dependent)

Sunday, April 19 at 11 a.m. – U.S. Army Cadet Command air assault demonstration

Sunday, April 19 at 11:55 a.m. – U.S. Military Academy Black Nights parachute jump demonstration (weather dependent)

Editor’s note: For more information, follow the link to the official U.S. Army JROTC National Raider Challenge webpage.

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