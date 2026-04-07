NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Launches New Training and Assist Program to Bolster Fleet Readiness

Photo By Thomas Kreidel | NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk has launched an innovative new program, the Supply Training and Assurance Review (STAR), aimed at enhancing naval ship readiness. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Thomas Kreidel | NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk has launched an innovative new program,...... read more read more

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk has launched an innovative new program, the Supply Training and Assurance Review (STAR), aimed at enhancing naval ship readiness.

With the motto, “Training the Fleet to Sustain the Fight,” the STAR team provides expert-led training, preparation and functional assurance for afloat logistics departments.

According to Lt. Cmdr. Brandon McNutt, the program is designed to ensure the proficiency and sustained integrity of critical supply functions.

“We conduct targeted engagements before deployment, after deployment and while in port to ensure the proficiency and sustained integrity of critical supply functions, including pay, personnel records, stores, galley operations, laundry, mail and vital parts support,” McNutt said.

“This program puts them all together and creates a spotlight on one ship for all the assist teams to provide support at once,” he added.

According to Operations Department Director Tony Ting, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk will partner with ships’ type commanders to identify participating units.

“Subject matter experts provide training, preparation and functional reviews of afloat logistics and supply departments to enhance readiness and proficiency,” Ting said.

The USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) is the first ship to participate in the STAR program, which will be implemented in three phases: a pre-deployment “readiness push,” in port “tune ups” and a post-deployment “lessons learned” review to ensure continuous improvement across the fleet.

NAVSUP FLC Norfolk is the largest of eight globally positioned fleet logistics centers that provide the full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to our mission partners. The more than 1300 Sailors, civilians and contractors that make up NAVSUP FLC Norfolk support operations at more than 30 sites across three regions and 12 states, plus Washington D.C.