U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Opens Upgraded Chicago Harbor Lock for 2026 Season

Photo By Kyler Davis | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District will re-open the Chicago Harbor Lock on April 15 after completing off-season repairs. This event kicks off the summer boating season at one of the most active locks in the nation. see less | View Image Page

CHICAGO – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District will re-open the Chicago Harbor Lock on April 15 after completing off-season repairs. This event kicks off the summer boating season at one of the most active locks in the nation.

During the 2025 open season, Chicago Harbor Lock saw over 9,859 lockages through the chamber, serving over 72,000 commercial, recreational, and government vessels and nearly 1.3 million passengers. On a busy day, 20-40 vessels can be locked at once. Based on the 2022 through 2025 data, the lock cycles an average of 10,000 times during the primary boating season that runs mid-April through mid-November. The only other lock in the country with similar statistics is Hiram M. Chittenden Locks in Seattle, Washington—solidifying Chicago Harbor Lock's position as one of the two busiest locks in the nation.

Located at the mouth of the Chicago River, approximately 327 river miles upstream from the confluence of the Illinois River and the Mississippi River at Grafton, Illinois, the Chicago Harbor Lock is a vital link between Lake Michigan and the Inland Waterway System. As the primary gateway for recreational and commercial traffic, its reliability is essential—particularly during outages at TJ O’Brien lock, when it becomes the only navigable passage for commercial transit between the Illinois Waterway and Lake Michigan.

In addition to its important navigation mission, the Chicago Harbor Lock also serves as a significant flood reduction measure for the city of Chicago. In collaboration with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRDGC), who own and operate the controlling works adjacent to the locks, the Chicago Harbor Lock offers an additional flood risk reduction measure. During emergencies, the lock allows the release of water into Lake Michigan when backflow is needed to protect the city’s infrastructure from flood damage.

After more than 85 years of service, USACE and contractors have spent the past three winters conducting necessary major maintenance repairs at the lock to ensure it remains reliable and operable for the next 50 years.

Crews placed new concrete and anchors into the chamber floor, reinforcing the area around the gates to ensure it can withstand immense forces. The hydraulic systems that swing the multi-ton gates open and closed were upgraded to new, modern units that operate more efficiently and reliably. Work continues replacing the main generator that ensures the lock will have a reliable, upgraded power source to keep operating and protecting Chicago in the event of outages.

In addition to these upgrades, USACE Chicago District also created a new instructional video that demonstrates how to navigate through the lock safely and in accordance with rules and regulations. The video can be found on USACE Chicago District’s YouTube channel, and on the Chicago Lock’s webpage.

"We’re proud of the major upgrades our teams completed throughout the winter maintenance period," said COL Kenneth Rockwell, Commander of the USACE Chicago District. "These aren't just routine fixes; they are significant investments to ensure the lock is strong and reliable for decades to come. This is how we deliver real results for the community—by making sure this critical asset is more resilient." The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proud to operate and maintain the Chicago Harbor Lock, ensuring it remains a safe, strong, and a reliable asset for the nation. For more information about the Chicago Lock, visit the USACE Chicago District website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Projects/Display/Article/3638585/chicago-harbor-lock/.

The Chicago District is responsible for water resources development in the Chicago metropolitan area, upper Illinois River watershed, Lake Michigan watershed throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana, and the upper Wabash River watershed in Indiana – an area of about 31,500 square miles. The district delivers vital engineering services through flood and coastal storm risk management, navigation, aquatic ecosystem restoration, regulatory, emergency management, recreation, and interagency support services.