782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) – In Review

Courtesy Photo | FORT GORDON, Ga. – MSG Jessica Myers salutes the colors during the playing of the national anthem at the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) change of responsibility ceremony, October 3, 2025. Photo by SGT Clayton Franks, cryptologic linguist and public affairs liaison, 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | FORT GORDON, Ga. – MSG Jessica Myers salutes the colors during the playing of the...... read more read more

Photos by SGT Clayton Franks, cryptologic linguist and public affairs liaison, 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber)

FORT GORDON, Ga. – The 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) is headquartered at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. Officially activated on June 7, 2013, the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), also referred to as the Cyber Legion, is a subordinate unit within the brigade and operates from Fort Gordon.

Building on its core identity, the battalion’s motto is “Silent Victory,” and the unit maintains operational detachments in Hawaii and Texas.

In line with their mission, the battalion and the brigade support U.S. Army Cyber Command by conducting full‑spectrum cyberspace operations across all domains. ARCYBER sets the land domain through the cyber domain, ensuring the United States and its allies maintain freedom of action in cyberspace and the information environment while denying the same to adversaries.

To emphasize the significance of this work, LTG Christopher Eubank, commanding general of ARCYBER, stated, “None of this happens without our greatest asset, our people.”

Cyber Legion: Silens Victoria — “Silent Victory”

Praetorians: Ubique Et Semper In Pugna — “Everywhere and Always… In the Fight”

The battalion's core missions are to operate, defend, and attack in cyberspace.