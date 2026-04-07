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    782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) – In Review

    &quot;Saluting the Flag&quot;

    Courtesy Photo | FORT GORDON, Ga. – MSG Jessica Myers salutes the colors during the playing of the...... read more read more

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Courtesy Story

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Photos by SGT Clayton Franks, cryptologic linguist and public affairs liaison, 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber)

    FORT GORDON, Ga. – The 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) is headquartered at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. Officially activated on June 7, 2013, the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), also referred to as the Cyber Legion, is a subordinate unit within the brigade and operates from Fort Gordon.

    Building on its core identity, the battalion’s motto is “Silent Victory,” and the unit maintains operational detachments in Hawaii and Texas.

    In line with their mission, the battalion and the brigade support U.S. Army Cyber Command by conducting full‑spectrum cyberspace operations across all domains. ARCYBER sets the land domain through the cyber domain, ensuring the United States and its allies maintain freedom of action in cyberspace and the information environment while denying the same to adversaries.

    To emphasize the significance of this work, LTG Christopher Eubank, commanding general of ARCYBER, stated, “None of this happens without our greatest asset, our people.”

    Cyber Legion: Silens Victoria — “Silent Victory”

    Praetorians: Ubique Et Semper In Pugna — “Everywhere and Always… In the Fight”

    The battalion's core missions are to operate, defend, and attack in cyberspace.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 14:11
    Story ID: 562472
    Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) – In Review, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    &quot;Exceptional Dedication&quot;
    &quot;An Army Thanksgiving&quot;
    &quot;Capturing the Shot&quot;
    &quot;Concluding the Ceremony&quot;
    &quot;I am a Noncommissioned Officer&quot;
    “A Harrowing Account&quot;
    &quot;Grit&quot;
    &quot;Present Arms&quot;
    &quot;Parade Rest&quot;
    &quot;I Do Solemnly Swear&quot;
    &quot;Navigation Preparation&quot;
    &quot;Star Spangled Banner&quot;
    &quot;Saluting the Flag&quot;
    &quot;Taking Charge&quot;
    &quot;Newly Inducted&quot;
    &quot;Presenting the Colors&quot;
    &quot;Raising Morale&quot;
    &quot;Psalm 134:2&quot;
    &quot;Tug of War&quot;
    &quot;Trees For Troops&quot;

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