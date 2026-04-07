Photo By Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle | U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, 62d Airlift Wing deputy commander, gives his remarks...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle | U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, 62d Airlift Wing deputy commander, gives his remarks before the start of the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Glow Run 5K at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 2, 2025. Both Berger and the 62d AW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team reiterated the importance of SAAPM and the 5K as an important step in reaffirming Team McChord’s dedication to the support of sexual violence survivors and the building of community-led sexual assault awareness and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle) see less | View Image Page

Team McChord SAPR Hosts 5K Glow Run Your browser does not support the audio element.

The butterfly effect suggests that small, initial actions within a system can create vast, unpredictable results. During the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Glow Run 5K, runners’ glow necklaces and apparel embodied this very idea. Though the participants’ physical glow was dimmed by the morning sun, faint as the single flap of a butterfly’s wing, their luminescence symbolized a profoundly more significant source of light: the light of awareness.



On April 2, 2026, the 62d Airlift Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office kicked of SAAPM with this 5K to strengthen community bonds and to build sexual violence awareness. Even with sunshine peering through the pines, the message was clear: Step Forward, Light the Way.



“The STEP FORWARD, light the way Glow Run is a powerful vehicle for SAAPM, it is a visual representation of the community’s commitment to bring the issue of sexual violence out of the shadows and into the light,” said Samantha Robertson, 62d Airlift Wing SAPR Program Manager. “It is a statement that sexual violence will not be ignored.”



The awareness 5K began at 7:00 a.m. with remarks from U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, 62d AW deputy commander, and the SAPR team. Both Berger and the SAPR team reiterated the importance of SAAPM and the 5K as an important step in reaffirming Team McChord’s dedication to the support of sexual violence survivors and the building of community-led sexual assault awareness and prevention.



The event drew a large crowd of well over 300 individuals from Team McChord who came out to support SAAPM in addition to grabbing some much-needed SAPR promotional items. The participants were supplied with a variety of glow necklaces and glow sticks before the run to emphasize the significance of the theme.



After less than 17 minutes, the first-place runner, Staff Sgt. David Perry, 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron multipurpose shop non-commissioned officer in charge, crossed the finish line and celebrated with the SAPR team. Quickly following Perry’s incredible finish, fellow participants began crossing the finish line while celebrating each other’s determination. This show of camaraderie and esprit de corps further emphasized the strength and support of the Team McChord community as they came together for the event.



“Sexual assault and sexual harassment undermine trust, readiness, and mission success,” said Robertson. “By stepping forward, intervening early, supporting survivors, and promoting respect, we strengthen our entire force. Our goal is to educate and empower members to STEP FORWARD. Support, advocate, and together, we prevent!”



Important events like this help to ensure that Team McChord community members light the way in creating a stronger, safer, and more connected base. Remember: Intentional efforts within our community can create vast changes throughout the enterprise. It may even start with one small, initial action.



Experiencing sexual violence is never okay. If this has happened to you, please know that confidential help is available. The McChord SAPR team is ready to support you in a safe and private setting. Call the McChord SAPR team at 253-982-7272.