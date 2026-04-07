STARCOM hiring surge aims to fill more than 400 civilian positions

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. — The U.S. Space Force’s Space Training and Readiness Command is expanding its civilian workforce with a hiring surge of more than 400 positions across the country, supporting its role as the service’s field command for accessions, training, testing, wargaming and education.

“STARCOM exists to forge the world’s most combat-credible space force and that mission depends on the strength of our total workforce,” said Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, STARCOM commander. “These new teammates will be vital to helping us expand the pipelines. We’re looking for talented civilians who are ready to join us in developing Guardians and validating systems that will secure our nation’s interests in, from and to space.”

Headquartered at Patrick Space Force Base, STARCOM ensures every Guardian is trained and prepared to operate in an increasingly contested space domain. Civilians make up about a third of the Space Force’s personnel, alongside a third being officers and a third of the force being enlisted Guardians.

Positions are available at several locations:

Patrick SFB, Florida

Schriever SFB, Colorado

Vandenberg SFB, California

Joint Base Andrews, Maryland

Additional geographically separated units supporting STARCOM missions

STARCOM will host a career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at The Tides Club at Patrick Space Force Base. Attendees can meet with hiring officials, learn about current opportunities and explore how their skills align with Space Force missions. Additional career fairs are being scheduled in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Vandenberg SFB in May.

Available opportunities span a range of mission-critical and technical functions, including:

Aerospace and systems engineering

Cybersecurity and network operations

Intelligence analysis and space domain awareness

Test and evaluation analysis

Modeling, simulation and wargaming

Data science and operations research

Acquisition and program management

The hiring surge aligns with STARCOM’s continued expansion on Florida’s Space Coast. The command opened a new headquarters annex at Patrick SFB March 10, 2026, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with installation and community partners. The $28 million facility provides workspace for more than 210 personnel, with additional capacity to support continued hiring and the relocation of personnel from Colorado.

Applicants can view current openings, application details and additional job locations by visiting STARCOM’s careers page at starcom.spaceforce.mil/STARCOM-Careers. For more information on the positions, those interested are encouraged to visit the scheduled job fairs or contact the hiring team at mailto:hq.starcom.s1jobs@spaceforce.mil.