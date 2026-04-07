Mission Driven, People Powered: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Arthur Frazier

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | Naval Medical Forces Development Command and the Navy Medicine Training Support Command (NMTSC) are mission driven and people powered. Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Arthur Frazier is an instructor supervisor with NMTSC’s Directorate for Academic Support, Hospital Corpsman Basic, and ensures all instructor qualifications are met and maintained for highly qualified instructors to send corpsman to the fleet. (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon) see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Forces Development Command (NMFDC) is mission driven and people powered.

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Arthur Frazier, instructor supervisor assigned to Navy Medicine Training Support Command's (NMTSC) Directorate for Academic Support, answered a few questions about his vital support to NMTSC and the NMFDC region.

Q: Why did you join the Navy? A: "My family was in the Air Force and I knew I wanted to be in the military, but I wanted to be different."

Q: Why did you pick your career field? A: "I was previously contracted for Naval Special Warfare, but ended up not completing the training. I chose HM because it aligned best with my strengths and offered a meaningful way to serve."

Q: What do you enjoy most about your command and what keeps you motivated? A: "My family keeps me motivated. I enjoy being a key link in a hospital corpsman’s career, being an instructor supervisor. In that role, I ensure all instructor qualifications are met and maintained for highly qualified instructors to send corpsmen to the fleet."

Q: How does your role support the Force Development and Force Generation of the Navy’s medical forces? A: "Our team in Academic Support ensures all graduations, student academics, and instructor qualification requirements are met and maintained. From training day one to graduation, Academic Support plays a key part in everything corpsmen and instructors do, contributing to Force Impact."

Q: Describe how you and/or your team implement the Get Real Get Better mindset to improve processes and better support the Navy. A: "We work in a highly collaborative environment that adopts the Kaizen philosophy of continuous improvement. The amount of Navy and civilian experience that is in our office brings lots of value into our work, and we all have an opportunity to learn from each other."