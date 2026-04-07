DSCU Releases Updated Research Agenda, Invites Proposals for Sponsored Research

The Defense Security Cooperation University (DSCU) has released an updated Research Agenda to direct research toward the most pressing challenges in security cooperation. The DSCU Research Agenda aims to provide security cooperation practitioners with the evidence-based insights they need to navigate a complex global security landscape.

The initiative’s purpose is to harness the intellectual power of a growing network of scholars in the social sciences and history fields to pinpoint and address critical evidence gaps and deliver high-value research to the security cooperation enterprise.

As a "living document" the DSCU Research Agenda is designed to build a foundation of knowledge by focusing research on four critical areas: • Security Cooperation in an Evolving Strategic Context • Arms Trade and Defense Sales • Operational and Industrial Burden Sharing • Managing the Security Cooperation Enterprise

Funding Opportunities Available To advance research in these areas, DSCU‘s Sponsored Research program offers funding for innovative projects. Over the past two years, DSCU has sponsored 20 research projects, with an average award of $250,000 each. Funded projects meet the highest standards of scientific rigor and contribute significantly to the field of security cooperation.

While much of the existing research focuses on high-level strategy, DSCU is particularly interested in studies that inform the day-to-day work of the broader Department of War security cooperation workforce responsible for planning and implementing programs and activities. The university also seeks to build a more robust evidence base by encouraging focused inquiry from a variety of disciplines and examining how other countries approach security cooperation.

How to Get Involved A Notice of Funding Opportunity for basic research grants is available on Grants.gov with full details on eligibility and the application process. White papers submitted by April 30, 2026, will be considered for funding in this fiscal year.

To learn more about the program and application process, please attend an upcoming virtual information session: April 15, 2:00–3:00 p.m. EST

https://dscuevaluations.gov1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3f3DsoFx0tHExLw

For more information about DSCU’s Sponsored Research program, visit https://dscu.edu/bgcy-ralli/sponsored-research. For more information about DSCU’s Lessons Learned Products and Learning Ecosystem, visit https://dscu.edu/bgcy-ralli/products