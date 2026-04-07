Army seeks additional proposals for Campus-Style Dining Venue expansion

WASHINGTON — The Army released its third request for proposal April 9 to broaden the Campus-Style Dining Venue pilot, marking another step in the service’s effort to modernize installation food service and deliver convenient, contemporary dining options for Soldiers.

A request for proposal (RFP) released on Sam.gov seeks proposals from qualified vendors to design, renovate and operate one of these dining spaces at Fort Knox, Kentucky; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; and Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia.

The initiative builds on early progress made after the Army awarded Compass Group USA, Inc. a concession contract in August 2025 to establish the first tranche of venues at Forts Hood, Carson, Bragg, Drum and Stewart. The first CSDV location, 42 Bistro, opened at Fort Hood in February, and the second, Stack House Bistro, is scheduled to open April 15 at Fort Carson.

On March 2, the Army opened a second RFP to expand the CSDV pilot to Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Irwin, California; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Riley, Kansas; and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

Under the CSDV model, contractors operate the venues much like commercial restaurants and are paid only for meals served to Soldiers on meal entitlements. Other patrons—including Soldiers not on a meal card, families, veterans, Army civilians and contractors—may purchase food at regular price.

The new facilities will offer Soldiers, including those living in unaccompanied housing, more accessible, affordable and nutritious meal options, responding directly to feedback calling for greater variety, extended hours and improved dining environments. The contract for each venue includes a five-year base period with five one-year extension options.

The Campus-Style Dining Venue pilot is part of a larger effort to expand food options for Soldiers, including the Flexible Eating and Expanded Dining (FEED) initiative, meal prep programs, grab-and-go options, kiosks, food trucks and Victory Fresh—all designed to ease strain on culinary specialists, supplement traditional dining facilities and better meet Soldier preferences.

“As the Army continues to transform, modernizing the Army Food Program is critical,” said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command commanding general. “We have to ensure our Soldiers remain the best sustained, best fed and fittest fighting force in the world.”